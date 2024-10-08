Jamia Student Areeba's Essay on Human Spirit Wins National Award



Tuesday October 8, 2024 5:19 PM , ummid.com News Network

Jamia Millia Islamia: Jamia Millia student Areeba Anwer's essay on human spirit has won the Damodarshree National Award for Academic Excellence 2024.

Damodarshree National Award for Academic Excellence 2024 has been organised by S.S. Khanna Girls' Degree College, Prayagraj - a constituent college of the University of Allahabad, since last 15 years.

The award ceremony is organized on 2nd October every year.

Areeba Anwer is a 3rd year student at the Department of Biosciences, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). Her essay on the theme “Victory will be of human spirit” won the award for which more than 2000 essays on different topics were submitted.

"A total of 2,003 essays were submitted, out of which the best 10 were invited to Prayagraj to present and defend their essay", Jamia Millia said.

Areeba represented the Jamia at the competition under the aegis of the Literary, Fine Arts, Quiz and Debate Club at the DSW office. She was awarded the Prize for the best undergraduate essay across the country with a prize money of Rs 30,000/- , a memento and books worth 5000/-.

In her 5000 words long essay, Areeba Anwar wrote about the resilience of the human spirit and how this ethos is central to our existence as well as important to national growth. She was selected among the best 10 essays from central universities all over India.

Before leaving for the final defense of the essay, Areeba had made a presentation and discussed her essay with Dr Roomy Naqvy, member, Literary Club, who gave her some relevant inputs regarding the same.

