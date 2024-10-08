Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Congress alliance is on course to big win in the border UT where counting of votes for the 2024 assembly elections is underway.

Tuesday October 8, 2024 11:31 AM , ummid.com News Network

Jammu Kashmir Election Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Conference and Congress led INDIA alliance is all set to win the first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir after it was converted into a Union Territory (UT).

As per the trends available at 11:25 AM, the National Conference is leading on 40 seats whereas the Congress candidates are ahead on 10 seats.

Together, NC-Cong alliance is ahead on 50 of the total 90 seats in Jammu Kashmir.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates on the other hand are leading in 25 constituencies, mainly in Jammu region, according to the Election Commission of India data.

The Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party - JKPDP of former CM Mehbooba Mufti is ahead on just 05 seats whereas the independents are leading in 07 constituencies.

09:45 AM: Jammu Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and Congress alliance is on course to big win in the border UT where counting of votes for the 2024 assembly elections is underway.

As per the trends available at 09:45 AM, the National Conference is leading on 39 seats whereas the Congress candidates are ahead on 7 seats.

Together, NC-Cong alliance is ahead on 46 of the total 90 seats in Jammu Kashmir.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates are leading in 23 constituencies, mainly in Jammu region, according to the Election Commission of India data.

Poling for the 2024 Assembly Polls in Jammu and Kashmir were held in three phases. A total of 24 seats in J&K went to polls in Phase 1 on September 18, 2024, 26 seats went to polls in Phase 2 on September 25, 2024 whereas polling for a total of 40 seats were held in Phase 3 on October 01, 2024.

Jammu Kashmir Election 2024: Polling Percent

In the first and second phases, the polling percentages were 61.38% and 57.31% respectively. A voter turnout of 69.69% was recorded in the third phase.

Jammu and Kashmir recorded an overall voter turnout of 63.88% in the Assembly elections, with male turnout at 64.88% compared to female turnout at 63.04%, according to the data released by the CEO of Jammu Kashmir.

Assembly elections in Jammu Kashmir was held first time after its statehood was revoked making it a Union Territory.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.