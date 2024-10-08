Rabat is UNESCO World Book Capital for 2026



United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Morocco capital Rabat as World Book Capital for 2026.

Paris/Rabat: The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has designated Morocco capital Rabat as World Book Capital for 2026.

The decision has been taken based on the recommendation of the World Book Capital Advisory Committee.

"Following Rio de Janeiro in 2025, I am pleased to announce the designation of Rabat as World Book Capital for 2026. Rabat is a cultural crossroads where books help transmit knowledge and the arts in all their diversity. The growing local book industry is also playing a crucial role in advancing education. These actions resonate with UNESCO's mandate,” Director-General of UNESCO, Audrey Azoulay, said.

With 54 publishing houses, the third largest international book and publishing fair in Africa and a growing number of bookstores, Rabat’s book industry is not only a vital part of the city’s creative economy but also at the forefront of democratizing knowledge.

UNESCO and the World Book Capital Advisory Committee have recognized Rabat for its clear commitment to literary development, the empowerment of women and youth through reading, and the fight against illiteracy, especially among underserved communities.

As World Book Capital for 2026, Rabat will roll out a series of initiatives with the aim of fostering sustainable economic growth and social benefits by enhancing access to books and supporting the local publishing industry. In particular, the city will launch a major initiative to reinforce literacy of all its citizens.

"The year of celebrations will start on 23 April 2026, on World Book and Copyright Day", UNESCO said.

World Book Capitals

Cities designated as UNESCO World Book Capital undertake to promote books and reading for all ages and groups, within and across national borders, and to organize a programme of activities for the year.

As the twenty-sixth city to bear the title since 2001, Rabat follows Madrid (2001), Alexandria (2002), New Delhi (2003), Antwerp (2004), Montreal (2005), Turin (2006), Bogota (2007), Amsterdam (2008), Beirut (2009), Ljubljana (2010), Buenos Aires (2011), Erevan (2012), Bangkok (2013), Port Harcourt (2014), Incheon (2015), Wroclaw (2016), Conakry (2017), Athens (2018), Sharjah, (2019), Kuala Lumpur (2020), Tbilisi (2021), Guadalajara (2022), Accra (2023), Strasbourg (2024) and Rio de Janeiro (2025).

The UNESCO World Book Capital Advisory Committee comprises representatives of European and International Booksellers Federation (EIBF), the International Authors Forum (IAF), the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA), the International Publishers Association (IPA), and UNESCO.

