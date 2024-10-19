Jamiat delegation on way to assist Bahraich riot hit areas detained

A delegation of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on its way to Bahraich to provide relief to riot victims was detained by police authorities upon arrival at Lucknow Airport Saturday October 19, 2024

"The Jamiat delegation led by its General Secretary Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi was en route to Bahraich to extend support and aid to the victims of the recent communal riots in the region", the Jamiat said.

"The Jamiat delegation was dispatched from Delhi to meet with the affected individuals in Bahraich, assess their situation, and provide all possible assistance", the Jamiat said.

"It was however detained at the Lucknow airport", the Jamiat said.

In the statement released to press, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind expressed "deep concern" over detention of its delegation by the police and demanding the immediate release of its members.

"The Jamiat demands that the delegation be released immediately and allowed to proceed with their humanitarian mission.

The organization reaffirmed that it will continue to carry out its social and humanitarian duties, and actions like these cannot deter its commitment to justice and solidarity.

Bahraich Riots

The violence broke out at Maharajganj under Mahsi Tehsil in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh last Sunday over the alleged playing of loud music outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja immersion procession, in which Ram Gopal Mishra (22) died of gunshot injuries.

The incident triggered vandalism and arson in the area as houses, shops, showrooms, hospitals and vehicles were torched by mobs, prompting the police to lodge multiple FIRs against unidentified rioters and some named accused, according to The Hindu.

Meanwhile, authorities in Uttar Pradesh Friday pasted notices on the houses of a man accused in the Bahraich violence case and 22 other, asking them to remove illegal construction within three days and warning of action.

The development was the first stage in initiating bulldozer action against the 23 people – 19 Muslims and four Hindus, according to Hindustan Times.

The bulldozer action against the accused is feared despite a stay by the Supreme Court of India on demolition of homes.

