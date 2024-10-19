Meloni visits Lebanon after Israeli attacks on Christians, UNIFIL

Saturday October 19, 2024 3:25 PM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Italian PM Giorgia Meloni with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati in Beirut Friday Oct 18, 2024.]

Beirut: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Friday Oct 18, 2024 shamed the Muslim rulers and 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) by traveling to Lebanon in a solidarity visit after the Israeli attacks on Christians, Churches and UNIFL.

Meloni visited the Lebanese capital, Beirut, Friday to express solidarity with the local residents after deadly Israeli attacks on the Christian-majority town of Aitou that killed at least 21 civilians Monday.

According to the British branch of the pontifical foundation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Israeli bombing on the civilian areas in Lebanon Monday also destroyed Derdghaya Roman Catholic church.

"Nearby church buildings, including the priest’s house, were also destroyed in the Israeli bombing last week", the ACB said.

The Israeli occupation forces also attacked and fired shells at peacekeepers of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). There are as many as 1,068 Italians in the UN peacekeeping forces stationed in Lebanon.

Attack on UNIFIL unacceptable

Addressing a joint press conference after meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, Italian Prime Minister Meloni called for the full and immediate implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

At the same time, she urged all parties to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and enhance the capacity of the Lebanese army.

“The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable, and I call again for all parties to work to ensure the safety and security of these soldiers,” she said.

Calling for immediate ceasefire, Meloni also called for “supporting and strengthening Lebanese institutions”.

“Italy, like all international partners, has been calling for a 21-day ceasefire for weeks and months,” she said.

“Lebanon is suffering, and the presence of functioning institutions is essential for Lebanon to be able to defend its interests”, she added noting that “the Lebanese prime minister and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have agreed to the ceasefire proposal.”

On his part, Najib Mikati urged Israel to fully commit to a ceasefire, respect international law, implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and cease any violations of Lebanese sovereignty.

He stressed the government’s readiness “to strengthen the army’s presence in the south to carry out its duties in full in cooperation with UNIFIL forces.”

“Lebanon, which adheres to international legitimacy, rejects Israel’s request from the UNIFIL to leave its positions and its attacks against peacekeepers which constitute a blatant violation of international legitimacy, and a blatant encroachment on the role of UNIFIL and its great mission in standing by Lebanon and the Lebanese,” Mikati said.

Meloni is the only head of a state to visit Lebanon after the latest Israeli aggression against its neighbors and targeting of civilians.

Meloni’s solidarity visit to Lebanon in the wake of Israeli targeting of civilians is significant as none of the Muslim leaders could make a similar gesture even as the Israeli occupation forces have massacred more than 42,000 Palestinians – majority of them women and children, in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023.

In its more than a yearlong barbarism termed as genocide by International Court of Justice (ICJ) to expand its occupation of Palestinian lands which the United Nations has said is illegal, the Israeli army has also destroyed over 70% of Gaza infrastructure, razing to ground hospitals, masajids, churches, schools, colleges, universities and all key institutions.

