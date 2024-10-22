Abu Dhabi to host Bitcoin Conference 2024

Tuesday October 22, 2024 11:38 PM , ummid.com News Network

Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates): Billed as the world’s largest Bitcoin event, Bitcoin Conference 2024, is set to hold its inaugural Middle East and North Africa (MENA) conclave in Abu Dhabi.

Bitcoin Conference Abu Dhabi will be held on December 9-10, 2024 at the Arab state's iconic ADNEC Center.

"The date of the MENA region's first Bitcoin Conference will be December 9 and 10, 2024, and the venue will be ADNEC Center, Abu Dhabi", the organisers said.

The conference will be held in collaboration with Capital Events which is part of the ADNEC Group.

Eric Trump, son of former US President Donald Trump who is running for the 2024 US Elections, will deliver the keynote speech.

"Leading the distinguished roster of speakers is Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, who will deliver a keynote address. As a prominent business leader and advocate for financial independence, Trump will provide valuable insights into Bitcoin’s expanding role in the global economy", the conference organisers said.

Others who will grace the conference include former White House Director of Communications, Anthony Scaramucci, Binance’s Head of Regional Markets, Vishal Sacheendran, CSO of JAN3, Prince Filip of Serbia, General Partner at Ego Death Capital, Jeff Booth, author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, British Rapper, Zuby Udezue, Co-Founder & CEO of eToro, Yoni Assia, Host of What Bitcoin Did, Peter McCormack, Founder of Rundown Media, Scottie Pippen, and CEO of AI at Dubai Blockchain Summit, Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni.

"Bitcoin MENA will offer attendees opportunities to engage in high-impact discussions, connect with industry leaders, and experience a dynamic expo hall featuring a fusion of technology and art", the organisers said.

"Those seeking an even more exclusive experience can secure a Whale pass, granting unparalleled VIP access and insider opportunities at the region’s premier Bitcoin event", they said.

