School Index 2024: South Asia's Top 5 Schools are in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Tuesday October 22, 2024 12:14 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Doon School, Dehradun.]

School Index 2024: South Asia's top 5 schools ae - 3 in India and 1 each in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Carfax Education said while releasing the School Index 2024.

Carfax Education is the leading global education consultancy. It launched the 5th annual Schools Index listing Top 150 Private Schools across the world.

Top 5 Schools in South Asia

Carfax Education releases school index region wise, and as per the latest school ranking, Carfax Education said the Top 5 Schools in South Asia (in alphabetical order) are:

Aitchison College, Lahore, Pakistan St. Thomas College, Mt Lavinia, Sri Lanka The British School, New Delhi, India The Doon School, Dehradun, India Welham Girls' School, Dehradun, India

Top 15 Schools in Middle East

Carfax Education has listed top 15 schools in Middle East. Misk Schools of Saudi Arabia has been named as one of the world's top private schools for the first time.

Misk Schools, now in its 8th year of operation, is a leader in K-12 Education in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

Other schools of Middle East included in the best schools category of the region are Brighton College Abu Dhabi, British International Schools in Riyadh Al Khubairat, Muscat and Bahrain, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi, Doha College, Dubai College, Jumeirah College, North London Collegiate School Dubai, Swiss Scientific School Dubai and Repton Dubai.

The Best Schools in the World

The best schools of the world included in the list are world-renowned British schools such as Eton College, Harrow, Wycombe Abbey, Rugby School and Brighton College, as well as those further afield, such as King's College in New Zealand and Vienna International School. New entries in The Schools Index this year include UK Senior School Haileybury and The American School in Japan.

Other private schools included in the School Index of Top 150 private schools of the world are the Tanglin Trust School in Singapore, Dubai College, Kellett School in Hong Kong, and the British School of Paris.

Epsom College and Marlborough College of Malaysia, NIST International School Hong Kong, Hwa Chang Institution Singapore and United World College of South East Asia are listed as the best private schools in South East Asia.

