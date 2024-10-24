JNU Professor appointed Jamia Millia Vice Chancellor

Thursday October 24, 2024 8:05 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Professor Mazhar Asif of JNU has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, an official statement said Thursday.

Professor Mazhar Asif, School of Languages JNU, will serve on the post for five years.

"The President of India in her capacity as the Visitor of the university has appointed Professor Mazhar Asif, School of Languages, JNU New Delhi as the vice-chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia for a period of five years," the statement said.

The appointment of Dr Mazhar Asif, came after Prof. Najma Akhtar demitted Jamia VC office in 2023. Prof Najma was the first and so far only woman VC of Jamia Millia Islamia.

About Prof Mazhar Asif

Born on January 02, 1971, Dr Mazhar Asif is currently serving at Centre for Persian & Central Asian Studies, School of Language Literature & Culture Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

Prof Mazhar is specialised in Indian Knowledge System, Sufism and Mysticism and has more than 27 years of teaching experience, including over 10 years as Professor.

As per his bio, he is fluent in Assamese, Bhojpuri, English, Hindi, Persian, Urdu and Vajjika.

He is Trustee, Dara Shikoh Research Foundation, Member, North East India History Association, Member, All India Persian Teachers Association and also holds a number of other posts and positions.

