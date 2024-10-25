4 Muslims in Congress 1st list for 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

[Syed Muzaffar Hussain]

New Delhi: The Congress High Command late in the night Thursday released its first list of 48 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

In the Congress list for the 2024 Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav, the party has named four Muslims as its candidates.

The four Muslims confirmed by the Congress party in its first list will be contesting the 2024 Maharashtra state elections from Mumbai and Mumbai suburbs.The four candidates nominated by the Congress and their constituencies are:

1. Sayyad Muzaffar Hussain (Mira Bhayandar)

Born on August 26, 1966, Syed Muzaffar Hussain is the son of Syed Nazar Hussain, believed to be architect of Mira Road- the beautiful cosmopolitan city in Mumbai suburbs.

Currently Parliamentary Board Member of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Muzaffar Hussain started his political career as Youth Congress leader in 1985.

In 2002, he was elected as Corporator and became First Deputy Mayor of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation.

He is credited for creating Development Plan of Mira Bhayandar City in 1998 when the population of the city less than 200,000. Later, he was twice elected as Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council - 2004-09 and 2014-16.

Syed Muzaffar will contest the 2024 Maharashtra Polls from Mira Bhayandar assembly seat.

Aslam R Shaikh (Malad West)

Aslam Shaikh was born on November 05, 1972. He began his political journey in 2002 when he was elected as Municipal Councillor in BMC.

Aslam is the sitting MLA in Maharashtra representing the Malad West Assembly Constituency in Mumbai.

An alumnus of Mumbai's St. Anthony's High School, Aslam has won the Malad West seat three times since 2009.

Aslam Shaikh was Textile, Fisheries Department & Ports Development Minister in the erstwhile Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

As the Guardian Minister of Mumbai, Aslam Shaikh made significant contributions during the Corona pandemic. His efforts were widely recognized for effectively managing the crisis and implementing measures to mitigate its impact on the city's residents.

Aslam has again nominated by the Congress from the Malad West seat.

Mohd Arif Naseem Khan (Chandivali)

Born on October 21, 1963, Mohammed Arif Naseem Khan is a former Maharashtra Minister and one of the senior Congress leaders in Mumbai. He is currently the Vice President of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

As a cabinet minister in Maharashtra government, Arif Naseem headed a number of portfolios including Textile, Minority Department and Aukaf.

Arif Naseem was also so far the only Muslim allotted the Home portfolio. He was elected to the Maharashtra assembly from Kurla seat for two consecutive terms in 1999 and 2004.

In 2009, Arif Nasim changed his constituency to Chandivali and won from here. He again won the seat in 2014 but lost the 2019 election by just 409 votes .

He has been nominated by the Congress from the Chandivali seat for the 2024 elections.

Amin Amirali Patel (Mumbadevi)

Born on January 13, 1963, Amin Amir Ali Patel is sitting MLA from Mumbaidevi seat in Mumbai since 2009.

An alumnus of Dawoodbhoy Fazalbhoy High School, Amin Patel is currently Deputy Leader Of Congress Legisture Party in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The Congress Party is contesting the 2024 state elections in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP (Sharad Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The three parties have confirmed seat sharing on 255 of the total 288 seats in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha saying each one of them will contest on 85 seats.

Talks are on for the remaining 33 seats. Sources said some of these 33 seats will go to the smaller alliance partners like Samajwadi Party (SP) and others. While the remaining seats will be distributed among the three key alliance partners after discussion.

Congress List for 2024 Maharashtra Elections

Other Maharashtra Congress leaders who are in the list are Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole who will contest the Sakoli seat.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar has been fielded from Brahmapuri, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat from Sangamner and former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan has been fielded from Karad South.

Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, who was elected the MP from Mumbai North Central, ensured that her sister Dr Jyoti Gaikwad gets nomination from the Dharavi seat that she vacated.

Late Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh’s two sons have been retained - Amit Deshmukh from Latur City and Dhiraj Deshmukh from Latur Rural.

Polling for the 2024 Maharashtra elections will be held on Nov 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on Nov 23, 2024 when the results are also expected to be announced.

