NCP (Sharad Pawar) releases its first list for 2024 Maharashtra Polls

Saturday October 26, 2024 1:07 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Yugendra Pawar with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in a file photo.]

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Sharad Pawar Friday Oct 25, 2024 released its first list of 45 candidates for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

The NCP list contains the names of NCP stalwarts like Jayant Patil (Islampur), Anil Deshmukh (Katol), Rajesh Tope (Ghansawangi), Jitendra Awad (Mumbra-Kalwa), Rohit Pawar (Karjat Jamkhed) and others.

But, the most notable inclusion in the list is of Yugendra Pawar, the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s younger brother. Yugendra Pawar has been fielded against his uncle and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in the Baramati constituency.

Baramati is Sharad Pawar bastion.

This takes the family feud in Sharad Pawar to next level started by Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who split the NCP and rebelled against his uncle and political mentor, Sharad Pawar, in 2022, and went on to field his wife against Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also included in the list is Rohit Patil, son of the late R.R. Patil. Rohit is set to make his electoral debut in Tasgaon-Kavthemahankal.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting the 2024 state elections in Maharashtra in alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).

The three alliance partners have so far confirmed on 85 seats each. This make a total of 255 seats. The Maharshtra assembly has 288 seats.

Talks are on for the remaining 33 seats. Sources said some of these 33 seats will go to the smaller alliance partners like Samajwadi Party (SP) and others. While the remaining seats will be distributed among the three key alliance partners after discussion.

Polling for the 2024 Maharashtra elections will be held on Nov 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on Nov 23, 2024 when the results are also expected to be announced.

