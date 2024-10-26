Israel claims missile attack on Iran; All neutralised, says Tehran

Saturday October 26, 2024 12:47 PM , ummid.com News Network

[The impact of Israeli missile attack on Iran.]

Tel Aviv/Tehran: Israel early in morning Saturday October 26, 2024 claimed launching missiles on Iran, Tehran however said its air defence system neutralised them all.

“Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the criminal and illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous action, this fake regime attacked parts of military centers in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan and Ilam this morning in a tension-causing action,” the Iranian Air Defense Force said in a statement released soon after the Israeli attack Saturday morning.

“The country's integrated air defense system successfully intercepted and countered the act of aggression”, the government owned Press TV quoted the country’s Air Defense Force as saying.

In a follow up message soon later, Iran said the Israeli attack caused "limited damage" in its territory.

Isael said it launched airstrikes on Iranian military targets in response to similar attack on it by the latter on October 01, 2024 .

Riyadh calls for restraint

Saudi Arabia and other countries have condemned the Israeli attack on Iran.

“The Kingdom affirms its firm position in its rejection of the continued escalation in the region and the expansion of the conflict that threatens the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region,” the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Riyadh also urged all parties to “exercise the utmost restraint and reduce escalation”, warning of the ramifications of continuing military conflicts in the region.

Malaysia too condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, calling it "clear violation of international law”.

“Malaysia calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the cycle of violence,” the statement said.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry also said that Israel’s continued attacks on countries in the Middle East continue to bring the region closer to the brink of a wider war.

