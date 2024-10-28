Musk suspends Iran Supreme leader's Hebrew X account

Elon Musk suspended Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Hebrew language account on social media platform X hours after it was created and posted just one tweet

Monday October 28, 2024 9:57 AM , ummid.com News Network

Elon Musk suspended Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's Hebrew language account on social media platform X hours after it was created and posted just one tweet.

Hebrew is the local language spoken by Jews.

X said Ali Khamenei violated the rules of the social media platform which is why his account has been suspended.

Ali Khamenei has two other X accounts – one in English and the other in Arabic. Both the accounts are live.

Ali Khamenei opened Hebrew language account '@Khamenei_Heb' after the Israeli missile attack on Iran two days ago.

The tweet that X said violated its rules read:

“The Zionist regime made a mistake. It erred in its calculations on Iran. We will cause it to understand what kind of strength, ability, initiative, and will the Iranian nation has”.

'Don't want war'

Meanwhile, Iran said it does not want a wider war but vowed to respond to Israel’s strikes on the country, which Tehran says killed five people.

“We do not seek war, but we will defend the rights of the people and the nation, and we will give an appropriate response to the Zionist entity’s aggression,” Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday, according to media reports.

The Iranian President warned tensions would escalate if Israel “continues its aggression and crimes” and accused the US of “provoking the regime into committing these crimes”.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA also quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi as saying Iran was not seeking war, but adding that it would respond to any aggression by Israel at an “appropriate time”.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.