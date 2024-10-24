Justice Sanjiv Khanna to be next Chief Justice of India

President Droupadi Murmu Thursday (October 24, 2024) appointed Justice Sanjiv Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India (CJI)

[Justice Khanna (L) with outgoing CJI Justice Chandrachud]

The appointment of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, currently the senior-most judge in the top court, as the CJI was announced based on the recommendation of DY Chandrachud who will be retiring from the post on November 10, 2024.

Justice Chandrachud took over as the CJI on November 8, 2022.

About Justice Sanjiv Khanna

Justice Khanna was born on May 14, 1960. He enrolled himself as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi in 1983.

In 2004, he was appointed Standing Counsel (Civil) for the National Capital Territory of Delhi. He was elevated as Additional Judge of Delhi High Court in 2005, becoming a permanent judge a year later.

Justice Khanna became a judge at the Supreme Court of India on January 18, 2019.

He will retire on May 13, 2025.

Major Judgements

During his tenure as a Judge at Supreme Court, Justice Khanna has been involved in delivering some historic judgements.

These judgements included scrapping of Electoral Bond, mandating of 100% cross-verification of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MP Sanjiay Singh .

Justice Khanna's legacy is further marked by his rulings on the interpretation of the Constitution, particularly regarding Article 370 .

Furthermore, Justice Khanna's approach to cases concerning personal laws and the concept of "irretrievable breakdown" of marriage showcases his nuanced understanding of social issues and their legal implications.

Justice Khanna also heard important cases relating to granting minority status to Hindus in the states where they are in minority, to examine Dawoodi Bohra excommunication practice , and the case related to undisbursed funds for Bhopal gas victims .



