Finally, Saudi Arabia joins BRICS 2024 Summit in Russia

Saudi Arabia on Thursday October 23, 2024 joined a galaxy of around three dozen world leaders gathered in the Russian City of Kazan to attend the BRICS 2024 Summit

[Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with President Mahmoud Abbas of the State of Palestine and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the Kingdom’s participation in the BRICS Plus Summit 2024 as an invited country to join the BRICS group.]

Launched in 2006, BRICS originally comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

However, in January 2023 BRICS expanded to BRICS Plus and invitations were given to Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia to join as member.

Accepting the invitation, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined the BRICS Plus.

Saudi Arabia however maintained a guarded silence leading to confusion over its joining of the BRICS Plus.

That confusion ended Thursday - the last day of BRICS Summit 2024 in Russia, when a Saudi delegation arrived in Kazan and attended the summit, though participating in its activities as an invited nation.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan led the Kingdom’s delegation at the BRICS Plus 2024 Summit in Kazan, delivered a speech reflecting Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in global multilateral cooperation.

He also expressed the Kingdom’s gratitude for the warm welcome extended to the Saudi delegation and acknowledged the growing ties between Saudi Arabia and BRICS countries.

Prince Faisal praised the BRICS countries for their solidarity with the Palestinian cause , acknowledging their support for a solution that respects Palestinian self-determination, according to Saudi Press Agency or SPA.

In closing his address, Prince Faisal reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to continued expansion of partnerships with BRICS and enhancing cooperation in a range of fields.

“The Kingdom will continue to strengthen its partnerships with the BRICS group and expand the horizons of cooperation in all fields, in an effort to achieve development and prosperity at the international level,” he concluded.

Those in attendance at the BRICS 2024 Summit besides Russian President Vladimir Putin and UN Secretary General Guterres were Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping, Indian PM Modi, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Other world leaders who attended the BRICS 2024 Summit were Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva cancelled his trip to Russia after suffering a head injury in a fall at home on October 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira represented the country at the summit.

At the end of the 3-day summit, the BRICS countries adopted 134-point Kazan Declaration .

