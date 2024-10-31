Holy Kaaba Kiswa Calligrapher wins global calligraphy award

Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Maliki, a calligrapher from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, has won the top Arabic calligraphy award at the Cairo International Forum

Cairo: Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Maliki, a calligrapher from the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, has won the top Arabic calligraphy award at the Cairo International Forum.

The Cairo International Forum for Arabic Calligraphy, which was held in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, saw the participation of 160 artists from 16 Arab and foreign countries, including the UAE, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, India, Lebanon, Poland, the Sultanate of Oman, Iraq, China, Syria, Indonesia, Morocco, Thailand, Libya, Italy, and Yemen.

Al-Maliki received the prestigious "Authentic Trend Award for Arabic Calligraphy", competing the 160 top calligraphers from around the world who participated the forum, according to Riyadh Daily.

The Cairo International Forum for Arabic Calligraphy honors the significance of Arabic calligraphy as an integral part of Arab and Islamic cultural heritage.

The event celebrates the diversity and creativity of calligraphers, encouraging ongoing development and innovation in this art form.

Kiswa - Brief Intro

The Kiswa is made at King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa with over 100 workers involved in dyeing, electric weaving, printing, embroidery and then assembling the different parts of the Kiswa, according to Arab News.

The 14-meter-long Kiswa is embroidered with 120kg of gold and 25kg of silver threads.

The Complex uses a state-of-the-art embroidery machine with the capacity to doing 1,000 stitches per minute.

During the Prophet Muhammad's time , the Kiswa was made of cloth from Yemen and it was changed and renewed twice a year - before Ramadan and then during Haj.

Nowadays, the Kiswa is replaced once in a year , since last three years on Muharram 1st which coincides with the first day of the Islamic New Year.

Diwani House of Calligraphy

The Cairo International Biennial of the Arabic Calligraphy Art honoured Emirati calligrapher Hisham Al Madhloum. Hisham was honoured in appreciation for his project "Diwani House of Calligraphy".

The project reflects the vision of Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Members and Ruler of Sharjah, in preserving cultural gains and highlighting Arab and Islamic arts and his support for the visual and artistic movement in the UAE in general and in the Emirate of Sharjah in particular.

The "Diwani" project combines the art of Arabic calligraphy and contemporary architecture and reflects different types of international calligraphy, according to Sharjah24.

