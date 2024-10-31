16 Asad Owaisi men to contest 2024 Maharashtra State Elections

The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has fielded 16 candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Thursday October 31, 2024 9:04 AM , ummid.com News Network

Mumbai: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has fielded 16 candidates in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Among the 16 candidates fielded by Owaisi in Maharashtra, 04 are non-Muslims.

The AIMIM currently has two MLAs in the Maharashtra assembly - Mufti Ismael (Malegaon Central Seat) and Farook Shah (Dhule City). Both the candidates have been renominated from their respective seats.

The last date to file nomination for the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Chunav was October 29, 2024. The date to withdraw nomination is November 04, 2024.

By the last date of nomination, the AIMIM has fielded candidates in 16 Assembly Constituencies.

List of AIMIM Candidates in Maharashtra 2024

Aurangabad East (Sayed Imtiyaz Jaleel) Aurangabad Central (Naseer Siddiqui) Dhule (Faruk Shah Anwar) Malegaon Central (Mufti Ismail Qasmi) Bhiwandi West (Waris Pathan) Byculla (Faiyaz Ahmad Khan) Mumbra Kalwa (Saif Pathan) Versova (Raees Lashkariya) Solapur (Farooq Shabdi) Miraj (Mahesh Kamble) Murtizapur (Samrat Surwade) Nanded South (Sayed Moin) Kurla (Babita Kanade) Karanja Manora (Mohammad Yusuf) Nagpur North(SC 57) (Kirti Deepak Dongre) Mankurd Shivaji Nagar (Atik Ahmed Khan)

Syed Imtiaz Jaleel fielded from Aurangabad East is former MP from Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat. Imtiaz Jaleel had won the 2024 assembly seat from Aurangabad East. He later contested the 2019 Lok Sabha and won. He was however defeated in the 2024 LS Polls.

Kirti Deepak Dongre who is contesting from Nagpur North is AIMIM Maharashtra women’s wing general secretary.

Faiyaz Ahmad Khan who has been fielded from Byculla assembly seat in Mumbai is former president of AIMIM Mumbai unit. Raees Lashkaria fielded from Versova seat is currnet chief of AIMIM Mumbai.

Waris Pathan who has been fielded from the Bhiwandi West seat is former AIMIM MLA from Byculla.

Polling for the 2024 assembly elections in Maharashtra will be held on November 20, 2024. Counting of votes will be done on November 23, 2024 when the result will also be announced.

In Maharashtra, the ruling Maha Yuti alliance of BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)-NCP (Ajit Pawar) is in direct contest with Maha Vikas Aghadi aka INDIA alliance of Congress-NCP (Sharad Pawar)-Shiv Sena (UBT).

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.