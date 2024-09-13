Fayaz Mir: Mapping Candidate Before J&K Polls

Friday September 13, 2024 5:45 PM , Raqif Makhdoomi

While we were in homes locked with no internet and no one speaking for us, there was a guy who was standing with torn kurta in front of the statue Mahatma Gandhi - father of the nation. Speaking for the people of Kashmir without any fear, he tore the copy of the constitution for which he had to face the consequences.

Mir Mohammad Fayaz was the hope, when all the hopes had taken safe corner. While people were feeling un-represented he tried his best to represent us with all the capacity. While the MPs of National Conference were mute spectators, Fayaz Mir spoke up with all the confidence and made sure the bill is opposed and everything goes on record.

Congress, the alliance partner of National Conference, exposed the NC’s ex-MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi. In a rally, Ghulam Hassan Mir said that when Hasnain stood up to speak on Article 370, Union Home Minister Amit Shah looked at him and Masoodi was unable to speak anything. On the other hand, Fayaz Mir spoke up very ferociously and opposed it.

Mir Mohammad Fayaz fought his first elections in 2014 but lost against Bashir Ahmad Dar of Jammu & Kashmir People's Conference, and in the 2024 Parliament elections, he lost to Engineer Rashid from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Fayaz, however, is seen as a person who has been able to give new life to PDP in North Kashmir where the party was losing its footing and had no presences. He was able to draw huge crowds and made people of north believe in the ideology of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). His outreach during the recent parliament elections proved his leadership and damage control abilities. He used to meet people during day and also during the night. Even though he was away from PDP for three long years, but when he joined the party again he e was welcomed back by the people with open arms. It was well evident as the way he used to address the rallies with huge number of people listening to him with all the interest.

Parliament Attendance

Mir Mohammad Fayaz’s presence in the parliament has been much better than other MPs, at least much better than the parliamentarians of the National Conference. In the budge session of 2021, his attendance has been 89%, in the monsoon session of 2020 he has been punctual with 100% attendance.

In the budget session of 2020 his attendance has been 78%, in the winter session of 2019 his attendance was 95%. For the budget session of 2019, his attendance has been 97%. In another session it was 50%.

Similarly, his attendance has been 44% in the winter session of 2018. In monsoon session of the same year, his attendance has been 82% and 65% for the budget session.

If we talk about his attendance in the year 2017, it has been 47% for monsoon session, 48% for budget session and 46% for winter session.

In the year 2016, his attendance has been 81% for the winter session, 70% for the monsoon session, 87% for budget session and 94% for budget session.

For the year of 2015, his attendance has been 65% for winter session, 41% for monsoon session, 77% for budget session and 74% for another session of the same year.

Taking a general look, Fayaz Mir has been a regular member in the parliament and has taken his duties seriously as MP. We have many MPs who are hardly seen in the Parliament after being nominated to Rajya Sabha by their parties. But Mir as MP of Raj Sabha has been a regular person which means, he has been loyal to his duties and that’s what people want the representatives to be.

Participation in Debates

Mir Mohmmad Fayaz as MP participated in 28 debates. One of the important debates he participated in is the Jammu And Kashmir Reorganization [Amendment] Bill 2021. He wasn’t allowed to sit in the house when the bill was tabled. He was forced out of the house after which he staged a walk out.

Other bills he debated are:

The Jammu and Kashmir Official Language Bill, 2020. Regarding need to regularize the daily wagers, casual labourers and home-guards working in Government departments in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir and release their pending salaries

Rajya Sabha - Matters raised with permission Need for engagement of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) trained youngsters of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as coaches/trainers

RS - Matters raised with permission Need for engagement of the National Institute for Sports (NIS) trained youngsters of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir as coaches/trainers

RS - Matters raised with permission Regarding need to release political prisoners in Jammu and Kashmir

RS - Matters raised with permission Regarding concern over engineers rendered unemployed due to disbanding of Jammu and Kashmir 'Self Help Group of Engineers Scheme'

RS - Matters raised with permission Regarding alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry

RS - Matters raised with permission Discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways

RS - Short Duration Discussions (Rule-176) Regarding need for law to insulate Election Commission from executive interference

RS - Matters raised with permission The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, as passed by Lok Sabha

All the debates he participated in are available on internet. I suggest checking out the questions because they are of great importance.

Questions Asked By Mir Fayaz in Parliament

Adoption of villages under SAGY in Jammu and Kashmir

Asked to:- Rural Development Sanitation facilities in J&K and Ladakh

Asked to:- Housing and Urban Affairs AMRUT in UTs of J&K and Ladakh

Asked to:- Housing and Urban Affairs Establishing AYUSH hospitals in Jammu and Kashmir

Asked to:- AYUSH Four lane road from Srinagar to Baramulla

Asked to:- road Transport and Highways Funds allocated to Jammu and Kashmir under MGNREGA

Asked to:- Rural Development Rail line from Baramulla to Kupwara

Asked to :-Railways Mobile towers in Jammu & Kashmir

Asked to :- Communications and Information Technology CCTV Cameras on National Highways

Asked to :- Road Transport and Highways Survey of Baramulla-Kupwara rail line

Asked to :- Railways

All the questions asked by him and to which ministries are available on internet. They must be checked out.

Mapping all these details must make it easy to decide who to vote for. The opposite candidates of National Conference must ask themselves how do they think their imported candidates will be even able to stand close to Mir Fayaz who has been an active Parliamentarian and who has been an active speaker. It’s all clear that Fayaz Mir will transform the Kupwara Assembly Constituency into the best one.

[The writer, Raqif Makhdoomi is a law student and a Human rights defender. Views expressed here are personal.]

