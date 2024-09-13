Watch: Thousands join re-plastering of Great Mosque of Djenne

A powerful display of faith once again mesmerized the world as hundreds of thousands – men, women and children all, joined hands for the restoration and re-plastering of the 13th century Great Mosque of Djenne in Mali

The Great Mosque of Djenné is a brick or adobe building in the Sudano-Sahelian architectural style. The huge mosque is located on the flood plain of the Bani River in the City of Djenné, Mali.

World’s largest mud-brick building

Originally built around the 13th century, the current structure dates back to 1907.

Believed to be the world’s largest mud-brick building, the Djenné Modque has been on UNESCO’s World Heritage in Danger list since 2016. The mosque and surrounding town, a historical centre of Islamic learning and sister city to the more widely known Timbuktu, were added to the list due to ongoing insecurity in the centre of the country where Djenne is located.

At risk but the mosque stands firm thanks to the annual plastering campaigns that have maintained the laterite mud surfaces of the façades and roofing.

The remarkable restoration and plastering of the Great Mosque of Timbuktu is held every year before the start of the rainy season in June and runs for weeks. This year the annual event began in May 2024, and like every year, attracted Muslim worshippers from all sections of the society.

Watch Video

Traditionally men and boys are responsible for climbing the mosque and putting the new layer of mud on it, while women and girls are responsible for fetching water from the nearby river to mix with clay to make more of the mud needed for the event.

“The plastering of the mosque is a symbol of peace. The poor, the rich, everyone is here for this activity.” Amadou Ampate Cisse, a Djenne resident taking part in the event, told the Associated Press.

“We will continue this tradition from generation to generation. We will pass it on to our children and they in turn will do the same”, he added.

According to UNESCO, exceptionally strong rain fell on Djenné in early November 2009. At first the mosque, whose superstructures were drenched, seemed to hold up well. However, on November 05, 2009, the upper part of the South tower of the East façade collapsed, leading several tons of laterite mud to slide onto the East terrace.

Four masons, about to descend the scaffolding, were thrown to the ground, but they received immediate treatment and fortunately had only suffered light injuries. The administrative and traditional authorities arrived quickly and took the necessary precautions to secure the area and inform the local citizens.

Despite the extreme nature of the accident, the works continued in the following weeks with the reconstruction of the South side and then continuation of the works on the East façade, simultaneously with the North and West façades, in addition to work inside the mosque - electricity, ventilation, soundproofing, carpentry and finishing work everything.

Other historic mosques in Timbuktu

An intellectual and spiritual capital in the 15th-16th centuries, as well as the heart of Islamic growth throughout Africa, the City of Timbuktu is also host to Djingareyber Mosque and othe ancient buildings.

The Djingareyber Mosque was one of several madrasas (Arabic educational institution) that made up the University of Timbuktu. Its central minaret is a visible landmark in the urban landscape of the ancient Malian city. Events to restore and re-plaster Djingareyber Mosque is also held annually.

“Plastering of the mosque is an annual tradition here in Timbuktu. It’s a big festival in the City. Everyone takes part, old and young alike”, Alpha Ibrahim, the Imam of the Mosque, told news agency AFP.

“That’s what has enabled the mosque to survive to the present day. It’s a mosque that dates back to 1325. If you see the mosque now able to resist, it’s thanks to the work we do every year”, he added.

Timbuktu Mission Head, Albouhari ben Assayouti, explained the technique and material used for plastering the ancient mosques.

“The paste is made with an ancestral technique mixing plaster and clay. Its sandy soil, the clay soil from the river but there are enhancement that we put in there”, he said.

“There is also baobab powder, there’s often shea butter and sometimes there is also gum Arabic diluted in water”, he said.

“This gives the clay consistency and makes the minaret water proof”, he added.

The annual plastering and restoration events of the ancient and historic sites in Timbuktu and Djenne attract a large number of tourists every year, though the number is on decline due to unrest - first because of the presence of French troops and later due to infighting.

