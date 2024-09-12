Shocking, Disturbing: Outbursts as Chandrachud invites Modi for puja

Senior Supreme Court Lawyers and leaders of different opposition parties Thursday accused Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud of violating Code of Conduct for Judges after he invited PM Modi to participate in puja

New Delhi: Senior Supreme Court Lawyers and leaders of different opposition parties Thursday accused Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud of violating Code of Conduct for Judges after he invited PM Modi to participate in puja.

The outbursts of the senior SC lawyers and leaders of RJD, CPI (M), Shiv Sena (UBT) and others came after Prime Minister Modi is seen in a video participating “aarti” at CJI Chandrachu’s official residence in New Delhi.

“Shocking that CJI Chandrachud allowed Modi to visit him at his residence for a private meeting. Sends a very bad signal to the judiciary which is tasked with the responsibility of protecting fundamental right of citizens from the executive & ensuring that the govt acts within bounds of Constitution. That is why there has to be an arms length separation between the executive & judiciary (sic)” Senior Supreme Court Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said.

In another post on X, Bhushan accused the Chief Justice of violating the Code of Conduct for Judges.

“Code of Conduct for Judges: “A Judge Should practice a degree of aloofness consistent with the dignity of his office. There should be no act or omission by him which is unbecoming of the high office he occupies and the public esteem in which that office is held” Violation of Code”, he wrote.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Indira Jaising also criticised D.Y. Chandrachud alleging that he compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary.

"I have lost all confidence in the independence of the CJI. The SCBA must condemn this publicly displayed compromise of the independence of the CJI from the executive”, she wrote on social media platform X.

RJD MP Manoj Jha, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut, CPI(M) Politburo member Dr. Ashok Dhawale, CPI(ML) member Clifton D'Rozario, Advocate Sanjay Ghosh and Journalist Saurav Das have in separate messages posted on social media platform X reacted harshly on CJI Chandrachud's invitation to PM Modi.

"Tonight, the nation watches, as disturbing visuals come from the residence of the Chief Justice of India. For those who hold the sanctity of the judiciary close to their hearts, this sends an ominous signal—a dangerous erosion of the distance that must exist between the Judiciary and the Executive. A public display of blurring of lines", Das wrote.

