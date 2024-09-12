Huawei tri-fold phone repair cost is as much as iPhone 16 price

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate – world’s first triple-fold smartphone, costs not only double than iPhone 16 but its repair charges too are almost as much as the Apple’s new gadget

Thursday September 12, 2024 8:32 PM , ummid.com Technology Desk

Chinese phone maker brought some gala moment for the tech enthusiasts Wednesday with the unveiling of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate – world’s first triple-fold smartphone.

The excitement however was short lived as the luxury phone costs not only double than iPhone 16 but its repair charges too are almost as much as the Apple’s new gadget.

Huawei launched Mate XT Ultimate a day after Apple unpacked iPhone 16 series at a glow event themed “ Its Glowtime ” Monday.

As per the details released by the Chinese phone maker, the price of Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is a hefty $2,809.

Huawei has launched the world’s first trifold phone priced $2,800

pic.twitter.com/bWfxcZ87RR — World of Gadgets (@nerds_feed) September 12, 2024

Along with the price of the triple folding phone, Huawei also shared its repair cost, revealing that screen repairs for the Mate XT Ultimate will be particularly expensive.

According to the details made public by Huawei, replacing the phone’s unique folding display will cost $1,123, which is nearly as much as a new iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Notwithstanding the high price of the phone and its repair cost, the world’s first triple folding phone has overshadowed Apple iPhone Series smartphones launched just a day before .

Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Specifications

The phone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 9010 SoC processor and runs on Huawei's own HarmonyOS 4.2 operating system.

The display size is 6.4" FHD+ outer display, 7.9" 2K dual screen, 10.2" 3K unfolded with 120hz OLED LTPO panel, 1440Hz PWM dimming, 240Hz touch sampling rate and UTG Glass.

The phone is 3.5mm (unfolded) 12.8mm (folded) and weighs 298 gm.

The smartphone, available in Red and Black colour options, will hit the market on September 20, the same day when iPhone 16 series goes on sale in China and several other countries around the world.

Launched a day after iPhone 16, Huawei Mate XT Ultimate is bound to eat into Apple's market share in Chinese market.

Though lined up only for customers in China, some market inside reports said the new phone could be available globally.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.