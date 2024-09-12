Sitaram Yechury dies, family donates body to AIIMS

Veteran Left leader and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury died Thursday September 12, 2024 at the age of 72

Thursday September 12, 2024 5:39 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: Veteran Left leader and CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury died Thursday September 12, 2024 at the age of 72.

Yechury was suffering from pneumonia and was under treatment at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He was admitted to the emergency ward of AIIMS on August 19 and later shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he breathed his last today afternoon.

Yechury is survived by his wife and senior journalist, Seema Chishti, daughter Akhila and son Daanish. His 34-year-old son, Ashish Yechury, had passed away of Covid in 2021.

The family has donated Yechury's dead body to AIIMS.

"Sitaram Yechury aged 72 was admitted to AIIMS on 19th August with pneumonia and passed away on 12th Septmber 2024 at 3:05 PM.

"The family has donated his body to AIIMS, New Delhi for teaching and research purposes", the institute said in an official statement.

Before finally handed over to AIIMS again, Yechury's body will be taken to the CPI (M) headquarters AKG Bhavan so that his admirers and comrades can pay their respects.

Condolences

Condolences are pouring in for Yechury after his death.

"Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country", Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi said.

"I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief", he added.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also condoled Yechury's sad demise.

"The passing away of Shri Sitaram Yechury is a profound loss for all of us. His years of service and devotion to our country is worthy of the greatest respect.

"Most of all, he was an inherently decent human being who brought a sense of balance and gentleness to the harsh world of politics.

"May his soul rest in peace and may his loved ones find the strength and courage to face this tragedy", Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.