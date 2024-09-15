“Arrogance, Disrespect”: LoP Rahul joins anger over TN hotelier’s apology to Sitharaman

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi called “arrogance” and “disrespect” the alleged forced apology of Srinivasan, owner of the popular hotel chain Annapurna, to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi called “arrogance” and “disrespect” the alleged forced apology of Srinivasan, owner of the popular hotel chain Annapurna, to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

“When the owner of a small business, like Annapoorna restaurant in Coimbatore, asks our public servants for a simplified GST regime, his request is met with arrogance and outright disrespect”, Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

Annapoorna hotel owner, Srinivasan, had requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make Goods and Service Tax (GST) simplified.

“The varying GST on different items not only upsets customers but sometimes even fails computers”, he said at an event.

“I just request you to make it simpler”, Srinivasan said.

However, what sparked outrage is a video, interestingly released by Tamil Nadu Unit of BJP, which shows Srinivasan seeking apology from Union Minister Sitharaman.

It is alleged that Srinivasan was forced to apologize to the Union Finance Minister.

While slamming the treatment meted to Annapoorna restaurant owner, Rahul Gandhi brought to the fore the soft corner PM Modi show towards his corporate friends.

“When a billionaire friend seeks to bend the rules, change the laws, or acquire national assets, Modi Ji rolls out the red carpet”, he said.

Rahul Gandhi, a known critic of GST who used to call it “Gabbar Singh Tax”, reiterated his demand to make single and uniform tax across the country.

“Our small business owners have already endured the blows of demonetisation, an inaccessible banking system, tax extortion and a disastrous GST. The last thing they deserve is further humiliation.

“But when the fragile egos of those in power are hurt, it seems humiliation is exactly what they’ll deliver. MSMEs have been asking for relief for years. If this arrogant government would listen to the people they would understand that a simplified GST with a single tax rate would solve the problems of lakhs of businesses”, Rahul said.

TN BJP Chief apologises

Following the uproar, Tamil Nadu BJP Chief apologized for what he called the “inadvertent” release of the video wherein Srinivasan is seen with Nirmala Sitharaman in a "private conversation".

“On behalf of Tamil Nadu BJP, I sincerely apologise for the actions of our functionaries who shared a private conversation between a respected business owner and the Finance Minister.

“I spoke with Thiru Srinivasan Avl, the esteemed owner of the Annapoorna chain of restaurants, to express regret for this unintended breach of privacy.

“Annapoorna Srinivasan Anna is a pillar of Tamil Nadu’s business community, contributing significantly to the state’s and nation’s economic growth. I request everyone to lay the matter to rest with due respect”, TN BJP Chief K.Annamalai said.

