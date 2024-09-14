Maharashtra 2024 BAMS, BUMS, BHMS 1st Selection List Today

Candidates should note after the release of First Selection List 2024 for admission in AYUSH and Allied Courses Group B - BAMS, BHMS, BUMS confirmation and reporting should be done from September 15 to 18, 2024

Saturday September 14, 2024 12:37 PM , ummid.com Education Desk

Maharashtra CET Cell NEET UG AYUSH 2024 Admission: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) is set to publish today i.e. Saturday September 14, 2024 on its official website medical2024.mahacet.org NEET UG 2024 CAP Round 1 Selection List of the candidates who have registered for Admission in First Year AYUSH and allied courses - BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B.

Candidates should note that the allotment of seats to registered candidates will be done solely on merit and based on the choices filled in the option form.

Maharashtra CET had started from September 10, 2024 through its official website NEET UG 2024 Choice Filling (Online Prefernce Form Filling) for Admission in First Year AYUSH and Allied Courses (BAMS, BUMS and BHMS - Group B) for the year 2024-25.

The last date of choice and preference filling according to Maharashtra NEET UG Schedule for AYUSH Courses Group B was September 12, 2024 till 11:59 pm.

Seat Allotment

The schedule further said that based on the Online Preference Form (Choice) submitted for these courses, seat allotment result will be released on September 14, 2024.

"Based on choices and options filled and submitted by the candidates, CAP Round 1 Selection List of BUMS, BAMS and BHMS (AYUSH Courses/Group B) will be published on September 14, 2024”, the CET Cell said.

Steps to check BAMS, BUMS and BHMS 1st Selection List

Go to the official website: medical2024.mahacet.org. Click on the link marked as "Selection List Only For BAMS/BUMS/BHMS Courses Group B - Cap Round 1". The AYUSH selection list will open in PDF. Check your name and proceed for admission confirmation.



Maharashtra CET Cell conducts MBBS, BDS, BUMS and counselling for other medical and dental course after the declaration of NEET result.

Maharashtra NEET UG 2024 Counselling

The CET Cell started through its official website cetcell.net.in from August 16, 2024 Online Registration for NEET UG 2024 Counselling conducted for Admission in Health Science Courses MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BHMS / BUMS / BPTh / BOTh / BASLP / BP&O /B.Sc (Nursing).

The Maharashtra CET Cell though started the registration of all medical courses together and also released the Common Merit List on August 26, 2024. It however conducted the counselling for MBBS and BDS first.

Accordingly, the CET Cell published the First Selection List for MBBS (Medical) and BDS (Dental) on August 31, 2024. It published the 1st Selection List of candidates seeking admission in BPTH, BOTH, BASLP, B P&O (Paramedical Courses Group C) for the year 2024-25 on Friday.

