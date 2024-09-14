UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List today, Choice filling till Sept 18

Candidates should note that UP NEET UG 2024 Second Round Result (Round 2 seat allotment result) will be released September 19. Choice filling should be done from September 14 to 18, 2024

Saturday September 14, 2024 0:52 AM , ummid.com News Network

Uttar Pradesh Medical Admission NEET UG 2nd Merit List 2024: Directorate General of Medical Education and Training Uttar Pradesh (DGME UP) is set to release on its official website upneet.gov.in, UP NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List, i.e. the merit list of candidates who have registered for the Second Round of Counselling conducted for admission in MBBS, BDS and other Medical Courses today i.e. Saturday September 14, 2024.

Simultaneously with releasing the NEET UG round 2 merit list, the DGME Uttar Pradesh will also start Choice Filling and College Option Submission.

Candidates who find their name in the NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Merit List should submit the choice filling form from September 14 to 18, 2024.

Based on the options submitted by the candidates, DGME UP will publish NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Result on September 19, 2024.

After the release of allotment result, candidates will be able to download allotment letter from Sept 20 to 25, 2024.

