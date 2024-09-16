'Alps' World's 6th Most Powerful Supercomputer is Here - Explore

[Image source: Swiss National Supercomputing Centre in Lugano (CSCS)]

Switzerland Saturday (September 14, 2024) unpacked 'Alps' its new supercomputer, world's 6th most powerful supercomputer, which it believes will help place the country first for trustworthy Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions.

The ETH Zurich university officially inaugurated Alps at the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre (CSCS) in Lugano, southern Switzerland, according to news agency AFP.

The supercomputer was developed to meet extreme data and computing scientific requirements, and allows artificial intelligence to be utilised more fully.

In the world supercomputer ranking published by 'Top 500' in June, 'Alps' ranked 6th, behind the electronic brains of the United States and Japan.

Staff at the Swiss National Supercomputing Centre in Lugano (CSCS), where it is based 'Alps', says the computer could occupy an even higher position today, as it was not finished when the classification was drawn up, as reported by Euro News.

This is because in June when 'Top 500' released its ranking, Alps was not fully constructed and had only reached 60 percent of its potential.

Alps - Brief Overview

Alps is a general-purpose compute and data Research Infrastructure (RI) open to the broad community of researchers in Switzerland and the rest of the world. Alps will provide a high impact, challenging and innovative RI that will allow Switzerland to advance science and impact society.

Alps enables the creation of versatile clusters (vClusters) that can be tailored to the specific needs of users while maintaining confidentiality. For example, a vCluster will be dedicated to MeteoSwiss’ numerical weather forecasts, another one to the User Lab and another one to Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, according to Swiss National Supercomputing Centre in Lugano (CSCS).

Alps is geo-distributed over different sites. This allows for example to provide geographically redundant supercomputing services or to access large amounts of data stored in different locations.

Alps is currently housed at the following locations: CSCS in Lugano, EPFL in Lausanne, Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI) in Villingen for data archiving and ECMWF in Bologna for access to meteorological data.

List of most powerful supercomputers

As per the 63rd edition of the TOP500 released in June this year, Frontier system at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee, USA remains the most powerful system.

Frontier is followed by Aurora system at the Argonne Leadership Computing Facility in Illinois, USA at the second spot, Eagle system installed on the Microsoft Azure Cloud in the USA is the 3rd most powerful supercomputer whereas Fugaku based in Kobe, Japan is 4th fastest supercomputer in the world.

The LUMI system at EuroHPC/CSC in Finland also remained in its spot at No. 5 followed by Switzerland's Alps at the 6th spot.

