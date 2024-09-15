Two-day exhibition on Life of Prophet Mohammad at AMU

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) is hosting a two-day exhibition showcasing books, manuscripts, artefacts, and pictures of holy places related to the life of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him)

The exhibition scheduled on September 16 and 17, 2024 will be held at the Central Hall of the Maulana Azad Library, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

"The exhibition will feature over a thousand books on Seerah (Biography of Prophet Mohammad SAW) in multiple languages, rare illuminated copies of Holy Quran, and examples of Quranic calligraphy, including a copy inscribed by Hazrat Ali, the fourth caliph of Islam", Prof. Nishat Fatima, University Librarian, said.

The exhibition will be inaugurated by AMU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon, on September 16 at 10:30 AM. It will conclude on September 17 at 5:00 PM, with the manuscripts display limited to September 16.

The exhibition coincides with the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) was born in the month of the ongoing Islamic month of Rabiʽ al-Awwal.

According to the historical records, Prophet Mohammed was born in 570 CE - 53 years before Hijrah.

But, there are differences among the historians and Muslim scholars about the exact date of his birth. Some are of the view that the Prophet (SAWS) was born on 9th of Rabiʽ al-Awwal whereas some others go with the date 12th Rabiʽ al-Awwal.

