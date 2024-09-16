Assam: ADRE exam paper was leaked?

A day after Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) was held to fill different vacancies in the government, allegations have surfaced that the exam paper was leaked and circulated on social media.

Monday September 16, 2024 8:23 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Candidates appearing for ADRE exam Sunday September 15, 2024 outside an exam centre.]

Guwahati: A day after Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) was held to fill different vacancies in the government, allegations have surfaced that the exam paper was leaked and circulated on social media.

"The Assam Direct Recruitment Exam (ADRE) question paper leaked and went viral on WhatsApp within 24 hours of the examination, despite strict measures to prevent such incidents. Authorities face criticism over the breach in exam security", India Today NE reported.

Claims of ADRE paper leak are also being made on various social media platforms.

"It is alleged that the ADRE Question paper was leaked 31 minutes before the exam", Fight Against Injustice of APSC said in a post on social media platform X.

The allegation of paper leak was also made on Facebook where the viral question paper was uploaded by a user named Parth Byabotir Chakrabarty.

Chakrabarty also tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the post showing the leaked ADRE Grade 3 exam papers.

Strict Masures to Check Cheating

The state government is yet to comment on these reports and social media posts.

More than 11.23 lakh students from different districts of Assam had participated in Sunday’s recruitment examination.

The concerned departments in Assam had taken strict measures to conduct "transparent" exam. The state government had also blocked internet services to stop cheating in the exam.

Some female candidates even alleged that their privacy was compromised. A female student posted a video message alleging inappropriate conduct by a female constable during the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) in Nalbari.

The student alleged that the constable “searched her private parts” before allowing her to enter the examination hall.

In a related development, media reports claimed cheating materials were found in a female candidate's undergarment during the frisking process.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, confirmed the incident and stated that he spoke with the DGP of Assam regarding it.

"The DGP informed me of another incident in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a girl student on the same day", he wrote on social media platform X.

ADRE Exam Schedule

The State Level Recruitment Commission had earlier notified the revised ADRE Grade 3 Exam Date 2024 for HSLC and Bachelor Degree Level posts.

The ADRE Grade 3 Exam 2024 has been scheduled on 15th and 29th September 2024 where as Grade 4 Exam has been scheduled on 20th & 27th October 2024.

On 29th September 2024, ADRE Grade 3 Paper 4 and Paper 5 will be held, according to the schedule released by the State Level Recruitment Commission.

Assam ADRE Grade 3 and Grade 4 exams are being held to fill a total of 12,600 vacancies.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.