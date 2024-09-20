30 Jamia Researchers in Stanford University List of World’s Top 2% Scientists

In yet another remarkable achievement for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), 30 of its Researchers have been featured in the Stanford University’s list of World’s Top 2% Scientists

Jamia Millia Islamia: In yet another remarkable achievement for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), 30 of its Researchers have been featured in the Stanford University's list of World's Top 2% Scientists.

The researchers who are in the Stanford University List of World’s Top 2% Scientists includes faculty members and research scholars of the Jamia Millia.

This esteemed list, curated by a team of experts led by eminent Professor John Ioannidis of Stanford University and published by Elsevier BV, is a testament to the outstanding research contributions made by JMI scholars on the world stage.

As many as 4,635 researchers from India have been featured in the list of top 2% scientists worldwide this year.

Top position in India

Globally, the latest list comprises 210,199 scientists from all fields who are in the top 2 per cent. Of these, there are 4,635 from India representing 2.2%.

"Dr. Imran Ali retained the top position in India in the field of Analytical Chemistry", Jamia said.

The coveted career-wise list includes 12 faculty members from JMI who make 1.2% of faculty presentations.

The career-wise list represents the most cited scientists and includes 12 faculty members making the 1.74% of the faculty presentation.

The career-wise list includes the names of Dr. Imran Ali (Chemistry). Dr. Shushant Ghosh (Nuclear and Particle Physics), Dr. Atiqur Rahman (Geography), Dr. Ahsan Haseeb (Dentistry), Dr. Abid Haleem (Mechanical Engineering), Dr. Sen Anjan A (Nuclear and Particle Physics), Dr. Md. Imtaiyaz Hassan (Interdisciplinary Research), Dr. Sharif Ahmad (Chemistry), Dr. Tokeer Ahmad (Chemistry), Dr. Tarikul Islam (Electrical Engineering), Dr. Musheer Ahmad (Computer Engineering) and Dr. Mohammed Javeed (Mechanical Engineering).

The second list includes as many as 24 faculty members and 6 research scholars who have excelled in the last one year working in different fields of Science and Engineering.

"This presents true participation in scientific activities over the year globally. This accounts for 3.48% of faculty presentation", the Jamia said.

List of JMI Researchers

The full list of Jamia Researchers along with their ranks in the Stanford University List of World’s Top 2% Scientists is given below:

1. Dr. Imran Ali (815)

2. Dr. Abid Haleem (4,089)

3. Dr. Mohd Javaid (4,494)

4. Dr. Sushant G. Ghosh (17,105)

5. Dr. Atiqur Rahman (22,867)

6. Dr. Haseeb Ahsan (39,071)

7. Dr. Md Imtaiyaz Hassan (46,198)

8. Dr. Khalid Raza (66,251)

9. Dr. Swapan Talukdar (70,731)

10. Dr. Tabrez Alam Khan (71,847)

11. Dr. Maqsood Ahmad Malik (81,695)

12. Dr. Tokeer Ahmad (95,724)

13. Dr. Musheer Ahmad (101,053)

14. Dr. Sharif Ahmad (105,691)

15. Dr. Faheem Ahmed (106,949)

16. Dr. Saif Ali Chaudhry (120,816)

17. Dr. Anju Singh (152,728)

18. Dr. Ahteshamul Haque (162,320)

19. Dr. Arshad Noor Siddiquee (181,799)

20. Dr. Taj Mohammad (184,490)

21. Dr. Tarikul Islam (185,083)

22. Dr. Meetu Gupta (185,940)

23. Dr. Anjan A. Sen (194,967)

24. Dr. Nasir Salam (219,472)

25. Dr. Ankan Mukherjee (248,612)

26. Dr. Manika Khanuja (250,705)

27. Dr. Rashid Ali (302,850)

28. Dr. Kapil Dev (381,994)

29. Dr. S. M. Anas (432,604)

30. Dr. Mohammad Zia Ur Rahman (672,689)

A total of 26 researchers of the varsity secured spot in Stanford University's prestigious global list of top 2% scientists for the year 2022.

