CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Result: Where and How to Check

Thursday August 29, 2024 1:32 PM , ummid.com News Network

Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare any moment the result of Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2024 exams on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted JOINT CSIR UGC NET from July 25 to 27, 2024.

The NTA had published CSIR UGC NET provisional answer key on August 9, with a window for raising objections closing on August 11.

Along with the result and scorecard, the NTA will also release the final answer key.

The CSIR UGC NET result once published will be available for download on the website "csirnet.nta.ac.in".

The CSIR UGC NET is held to select candidates for the award of different research fellowship. The exam is held in online mode.

About CSIR UGC NET

Joint CSIR UGC NET is a test being conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian universities and colleges subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria laid down by UGC.

CSIR and UGC provide Research Fellowships for training in methods of research under expert guidance of faculty members/scientists working in University Department/ National Laboratories and Institutions in various fields of Science.

Joint CSIR-UGC NET Fellowship programme is aimed at National Science & Technology Human Resource Development. A large number of JRFs are awarded each year by CSIR to candidates after qualifying the Test conducted by it.

Candidates who qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) should prepare their necessary documents for verification immediately after the result announcement.

