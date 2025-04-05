Karnataka 2nd PU (12th) result 2025 likely by April 10

Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC 12th Result 2025 Date: Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) is set to declare the results of the Second Year Pre-University (2nd PUC) or Class 12 2025 soon.

The Karnataka Pre-University Department, the exam started on March 01 and continued till March 19, 2025.

As per the previous records, the department will release the 2nd PU result of all three streams including Science, Commerce and Humanities (Art) on the same day and at the same time.

Karnataka 2nd PU Result 2025 Date

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to release the 12th PUC result date and time.

However, looking at the past record and trends, it is likely that the 12th board exam of the current year will be declared on or before April 10, 2025.

According to the latest update from the board's sources, the assessment of the answer sheets and evaluation are in the final stages.

Once released the Karnataka 12th result 2025 will be available on its official website "karresults.nic.in".

Along with the result, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board also publishes the Merit List containing the names and scores of the board exam toppers.

Karnataka 2nd PUC (Class 12) Result 2024

In 2024, Karnataka 2nd PUC or 12th exam was held from March 01 to 22, 2024. The Karnataka 2nd PU Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on April 10, 2024.

The overall pass percentage in 2024 was 81.15%. The Pass Percentage of Science stream was 89.96%, pass percentage of Arts stream was 68.36 and that of Commerce stream was 80.94%.

The Department of Pre-University, Government of Karnataka is the organization for implementation of higher secondary education in the state. We function under the Department of Primary and Secondary Education.

