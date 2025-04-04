PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s Yunus in Bangkok

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand Capital Bangkok Friday April 04, 2025

Saturday April 5, 2025 0:56 AM , ummid.com News Network

Bangkok: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of Bangladesh Interim Government, on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Thailand Capital Bangkok Friday April 04, 2025.

"India remains committed to a constructive and people-centric relationship with Bangladesh", PM Modi wrote on X while sharing the images showing the two leaders in the meeting.

"I reiterated India’s support for peace, stability, inclusivity and democracy in Bangladesh", he added.

Somewhat similar statement was later released also by the Indian Foriegn Ministry.

Modi and Yunus met amid strained relationship between India and Bangladesh. Over 70 years of strong ties between the two neighbors turned sour in August 2024 when Sheikh Hasina resigned as Prime Minister and fled the country following students' protest.

The half-hour-long meeting reportedly covered various issues of mutual interest, including the extradition of Sheikh Hasina , according to the Yunus' Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam, who briefed journalists afterwards.

According to Dhaka Tribune, Yunus presented a photograph to Prime Minister Modi during their bilateral meeting. The photo is about Prime Minister Narendra Modi presenting a gold medal to Yunus at the 102nd Indian Science Congress that took place in Mumbai on January 3, 2015.

BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a 7-country organisation comprising of India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

Bangladesh on Friday assumed the chairmanship of the regional bloc Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (Bimstec) for the next two years.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.