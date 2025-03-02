Jonathan Glazer criticizes use of Holocaust to justify Gaza ethnic cleansing

British Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer Saturday March 01, 2025 criticized use of Holocaust and Jewish security to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza

Sunday March 2, 2025 1:25 AM , ummid.com News Network

Paris: British Filmmaker Jonathan Glazer Saturday March 01, 2025 criticized use of Holocaust and Jewish security to justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza.

"Today, the Holocaust and Jewish security are used to justify massacres and ethnic cleansing in Gaza.”

Jonathan Glazer said this while delivering the acceptance speech at César 2025. His “The Zone of Interest” won the Best Foreign Film award at César 2025 held in Paris.

Watch Video

British filmmaker Jonathan Glazer, in his César 2025 acceptance speech in Paris today, criticized the use of the Holocaust and Jewish security to justify massacres and ethnic cleansing in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/X1EjFYSo4F — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 1, 2025

“The Zone of Interest” had also won the Oscars in 2024. And, Jonathan Glazer had similarly criticized the Zionist occupation while receiving the Oscar for his film.

“Our film shows dehumanization at its worst ... We stand as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation”, he had said in March last year.

Written and directed by Glazer, the movie "The Zone of Interest" is loosely based on the 2014 novel by Martin Amis with the same title and talks about Holocaust.

"Whether the victims of October 7th in Israel, or the ongoing attack on Gaza, all the victims of this dehumanisation, how do we resist?" Glazer, who is a Jewish, said in his Oscar acceptance speech at the 96th Academy Awards.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.