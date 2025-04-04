Pakistan to send its first astronaut to space with China help

Islamabad: Pakistan is planning to send its first astronaut to space with the Chinese support.

Pakistan's first astronaut will go to space under a recently signed agreement between the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

Talking to Geo News, Director SUPARCO Dr Muhammad Farooq said under the agreement the Pakistani astronaut would travel to the China Space Station (CSS), the first foreign astronaut to do so.

Headquartered in Rawat, near Islamabad, SUPARCO is Pakistan's national space agency.

Selection of Pakistani astronaut underway

The SUPARCO Director further said that the procedure to select the first Pakistani astronaut to go to space has already begun.

"The selection procedure has now begun and will be finalised during 2025", Dr Farooq said.

"Initially, primary selection will be conducted based on received nominations, followed by secondary evaluation, and finally two astronauts will be selected", he said.

The selected individuals will undergo comprehensive training in 2026, aligned with standard international astronaut training practices.

"They will travel to China’s astronaut training centre and undergo one year of preparation before finally embarking on the space journey", he said.

Eligibility criteria

Preferred candidates will be experienced pilots or scientists, Dr Farook said.

"Eligible candidates will include Suparco scientists or experienced Pakistani pilots", he said.

The age criteria are between 30 and 45 years.

Candidates must meet specific height and weight requirements, have normal vision (no colour blindness), and must be male for this mission.

