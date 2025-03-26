Oscar winning Palestinian filmmaker attacked by settlers, Israeli army

Ramallah: Oscar winning Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal was first brutally beaten and hauled by illegal Israeli settlers and later by the Israeli army at a military camp.

On March 2, 2025, Hamdan Ballal stood in front of the world showing the Oscars he won for the film “No other Land” adjudged the best documentary film at the 97th Academy Awards.

However, his home was surrounded and attacked by illegal settlers on Monday March 24, 2025.

According to the reports, Israeli soldiers instead of taking action against the illegal settlers took part in attacking and beating the Oscar winning Palestinian filmmaker and detained him.

Hamdan Ballal was also beaten in the Israeli custody after he was taken to an Israeli military camp.

After outrage, Hamdan Ballal was released a day later.

However, images shared online showed Hamdan Ballal in bloodstained clothes after almost 24 hours in Israeli detention.

“Mocked for winning Oscars”

Talking to reporters after his release, Hamdan said "settlers and soldiers [were] attacking my home".

They started "beating me and threaten me with the guns", he added, in quotes reported by news agency Associated Press.

“The soldiers shot three times in the air”, he said.

Hamdan also said that he was blindfolded and held beneath a cold air conditioner in detention where soldiers joked about him being an Oscar winner.

Interestingly, the Palestinian film “No other land” is based on the illegal settlers and exposes the Zionist illegal occupation of Palestine.

Hamdan Ballal, who was one of four co-directors of "No Other Land", had his house surrounded by settlers during an attack on Monday in the village of Susya, according to the Center for Jewish Nonviolence group.

