'No Other Land': Film on Palestine Resistance triumph at Oscars 2025

Oscars 2025: "No Other Land" - a film about Palestinian Resistance and Resolve to protect their homes from demolition by Israeli Occupation forces, has won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Monday March 3, 2025 11:02 AM , ummid.com News Network

The collaboration between Israeli and Palestinian filmmakers triumphed on Sunday over Porcelain War, Sugarcane, Black Box Diaries and Soundtrack to a Coup d’Etat.

The film, produced between 2019 and 2023, follows activist Basel Adra as he risks arrest to document the destruction of his hometown, Masafer Yatta, which Israeli soldiers are tearing down to use as a military training zone, at the southern edge of the West Bank.

Adra’s pleas fall on deaf ears until he befriends a Jewish-Israeli journalist, Yuval Abraham, who helps him amplify his story.

Accepting the award, Adra said "No Other Land" reflects the harsh reality Palestinians have been enduring for decades.

The team behind #NoOtherLand accepts the #Oscar for best documentary and speaks about the Iraeli-Palestinian conflict pic.twitter.com/3ilRwmdkzf — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 3, 2025

“It reflects the harsh reality that we have been enduring for decades and still persists as we call to stop the injustice and stop the ethnic cleansing of Palestine", he said in his award acceptance speech.

Adar said he became father two months ago and hopes his daughter does not undergo what he and other Palestinians are facing every day under the Israeli occupation.

Adra also called upon the world to “take serious actions to stop the injustice and to stop the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people”.

Yuval Abraham addressing the Oscars 2025 held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles said they made the film because together, their voices were stronger.

“We see each other: The atrocious destruction of Gaza and its people which must end. Israeli hostages, brutally taken in the crime of October 7th, which must be freed,” he said.

Watch Trailer

Abraham criticised the Israeli regime that destroys Adra’s life, and said there is a different path, a “political solution without ethnic supremacy, with national rights for both of our people”.

Abraham also criticized the U.S. foreign policy which he said is a “roadblock in the path of peace”.

"No Other Land" has earlier also won Gotham Independent Film Award 2024, European Film Academy Documentary Award 2024, Independent Spirit Award 2025, New York Film Critics Circle Award 2024 and National Society of Film Critics Award 2025 among others.

Palestinian Director Rashid Masharawi’s ‘From Ground Zero’, was also shortlisted for the Oscar 2025 under the Best International Feature Film category. It was however eliminated in nomination round.

Full list of Oscar 2025 winners here

Best Picture: “Anora"

Best Actor: Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist"

Best Actress: Mikey Madison, “Anora"

Best Director: Sean Baker, “Anora"

Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez"

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain"

Best International Film: “I'm Still Here"

Best Documentary Feature: “No Other Land"

Best Original Screenplay: “Anora," Sean Baker

Best Adapted Screenplay: “Conclave," Peter Straughan

Best Original Score: “The Brutalist," Daniel Blumberg

Best Original Song: “El Mal" from “Emilia Pérez"

Best Animated Film: “Flow"

Visual Effects: “Dune: Part Two"

Best Costume Design: “Wicked," Paul Tazewell

Best Cinematography: “The Brutalist," Lol Crawley

Best Documentary Short Film: “The Only Girl in the Orchestra"

Best Sound: “Dune: Part Two"

Best Production Design: “Wicked"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling“: The Substance"

Best Film Editing: “Anora," Sean Baker

Best Live Action Short Film: “I'm Not a Robot"

Best Animated Short Film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress"

[With inputs from Al Jazeera]

