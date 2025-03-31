Video: Hindus shower petals on Muslims offering Eid prayers in Jaipur, Amroha

Video: Hindus shower petals on Muslims offering Eid prayers in Jaipur

In a rare incident of communal harmony seen in the post-2014 India, Hindus showered Rose petals on Muslims offering Eid al Fitr prayers in Jaipur, Rajasthan and Amroha, Uttar Pradesh Monday March 31, 2025

[Screen grab of the ANI video]

Jaipur/Amroha: In a rare incident of communal harmony seen in the post-2014 India, Hindus showered Rose petals on Muslims offering Eid al Fitr prayers in Jaipur, Rajasthan and Amroha, Uttar Pradesh Monday March 31, 2025.

Eid al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan - The Holy Month of Fasting. The month began in India on March 02, 2025 and ended on Sunday March 30, 2025 after sighting of the Shawwal 1446 AH moon .

During Ramadan, Muslims refrain from eating and drinking and from other allowables, from dawn to dusk. The culmination of the month is marked by Eid Special Prayers offered as a mark of gratitude to Almighty Allah and Eid Festivities.

As the Muslims offered the Eid Special Prayers at Jaipur Eidgah Ground located on Delhi Road in Rajasthan Monday, members of Hindu, Muslim Unity Committee showered rose petals on them, a video shared by news agency ANI showed.

Watch Video

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan | Under the banner of Hindu Muslim Unity Committee, Hindus showered flowers on the Muslims who came to Eidgah, located at Delhi Road, to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. pic.twitter.com/JsIigQ5yrK — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2025

In another video shared online, some Hindus and Sikhs are seen greeting with flowers the Muslims coming out of the Amroha Eidgah Ground after offering Eid Prayers.

"Eid Mubarak..... Bahut Bahut badhai ho......", a saffron clad man is seen in the video.

Amroha Video

Hindus offered Roses and showered Muslims Celebrating Eid al Fitr with Petals in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh #EidUlFitr #amroha pic.twitter.com/3x7NYIHzcZ — ummid.com (@ummid) March 31, 2025

While Muslims offering flowers, water, sharbat and snacks to Hindus during Kawad (Kanwar) Yatra and on other Hindu festivals is a common scene, the reverse and what was seen today in Jaipur and Amroha is rare.

This is why the gesture by the Hindu Muslim Unity Committee is hailed, specially because it came amidst tension between Hidus and Muslims which is on the rise in India ever since Modi became Prime Minister in 2014.

Eid Celebrations in India

Earlier, Eid al Fitr was celebrated across India with traditional fervor and gaiety. Muslims across India, adorned in new clothes and sprayed with perfumes, were seen offering Eid Prayers and exchanging Eid Greetings with each other on the occasion.

The Eidgah Grounds across India managed by Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees Hind and its regional units had a distinction of making special provisions for female worshippers to perform Eid al Fitr prayers Monday.

One of these Eidgah Grounds was Mohammadia Eidgah Ground in Malegaon, Maharashtra, where special provision was made for men and women to peacefully offer Eid Prayers.

In the Eid Sermon delivered today, Muslim clerics across India prayed for peace and tranquility in the country.

At the same time, the Muslim clerics in the Eid Sermon also warned the Modi government in New Delhi against “playing mischief" with Waqf properties.

Meanwhile, Eid Prayers were also offered in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh without any untoward incident where never seen before “prohibitory orders” were issued on Muslims offering Eid Prayers.

