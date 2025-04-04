Released: Analysis of 2025 Top 50 Technologies

Frost & Sullivan has unveiled the 15th edition of its highly anticipated annual analysis, '2025 Top 50 Technologies' Thursday April 03, 2025

Friday April 4, 2025 8:35 PM , ummid.com News Network

[Representative image (Source: Grok)]

London: Frost & Sullivan has unveiled the 15th edition of its highly anticipated annual analysis, "2025 Top 50 Technologies" Thursday April 03, 2025.

The analysis highlights 50 key innovations poised to redefine industries and catalyse market opportunities valued at $1.8 trillion over the next five years, according to Frost & Sullivan.

"This comprehensive evaluation assessed over 425 technologies across nine critical clusters using eight robust metrics: IP Activity, Funding, Market Potential, Megatrend Impact, Regional Adoption Potential, Sector Economic Impact, Technology Disruptiveness, and Technology Evolution", it said.

Stressing that technology foresight transcends mere trend identification, Ankit A. Shukla, Vice President, TechVision, at Frost & Sullivan said, "It strategically aligns innovation and development with market shifts, geopolitical realities, and sustainability imperatives. Companies proactively engaging with these transformative technologies will lead market growth over the coming decade."

Highlighting significant advancements in encapsulation technologies, Benoit Butruille, Advisory Director, said that advanced encapsulation techniques are revolutionising pharmaceuticals, food, and personal care products, improving stability, bioavailability, and controlled release.

"This market is projected to exceed $26 billion by 2029, driven by nanotechnology innovations", Benoit added.

Metacognitive AI

Meanwhile, Sudeep Basu, Practice Leader, Innovation Services, offered insights into Metacognitive AI.

"Advancements in self-awareness, adaptive learning, and autonomous decision-making position Metacognitive AI to create $95 billion in market opportunities by 2029, particularly impacting cybersecurity, predictive analytics, and automation."

On the occasion, TechVision Growth Expert Vandana Iyer further underscored the transformative potential of GLP-1 Receptor Agonists.

"Extending beyond traditional metabolic treatments, these therapies are now approved for cardiovascular diseases, diabetic nephropathy, and sleep apnea, with promising clinical trials underway for neurodegenerative diseases and gut health applications. Their role in personalised medicine is expected to be substantial", Iyer said.

e-Fuels Investment Opportunities

Frost & Sullivan Partner Vivek Vaidya pointed to the surge in e-fuels investment.

"With over $6 billion committed, particularly in Europe, e-fuels are accelerating carbon-neutral energy transitions. Governments globally are prioritising Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and securing fuel supply chains", Vaidya said.

TechVision VP Ankit Shukla also highlighted how Ferro phosphate batteries (FPBs) are posied to replace lithium-ion batteries.

"With ongoing investment exceeding $12.5 billion in the last two years alone, FPBs are emerging as a safer, more economical, and long-lasting alternative to lithium-ion batteries, significantly impacting sectors such as electric vehicles, grid storage, and portable electronics", he added.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.