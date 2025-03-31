Ashamed, Infuriated: Jewish Actor Hannah Einbinder on Gaza Genocide

Joining a growing list of celebrities using their platforms to speak out against the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank, actor and comedian Hannah Einbinder said she was 'ashamed and infuriated' and called for urgent action

Monday March 31, 2025 6:04 PM , ummid.com News Network

“As a queer person, as a Jewish person, and as an American I am horrified by the Israeli government’s massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians”, Hannah Einbinder said in her Human Rights Campaign Visibility Award acceptance speech at the 2025 HRC Los Angeles Dinner.

“I am ashamed and infuriated that this mass murder is funded by our American tax dollars. It should not be controversial to say that we should all be against murdering civilians,” Einbinder said.

Einbinder, who has received wide acclaim for her role as a bisexual comedy writer on Hacks, said her condemnation of Israel is not in spite of her Jewish identity but because of it.

She said this recalling her time in Hebrew school where she learned that “central to being a Jew is asking questions, being inquisitive, arguing, wrestling with opposing points of view, questioning my own beliefs in order to keep learning and growing into a better human being, a better citizen of the world.

“I see it as antithetical to our deepest Jewish traditions to fall in line and not question the actions of a state enacting atrocities in our name,” she said.

“Israel’s actions are not in the name of Jewish safety and it is the very conflation of Israel’s actions with the Jewish people that continues to endanger Jews”, she said.

“We have to look into the tearful eyes of the children of Palestine, orphaned by American bombs, and say: Never again is now. Never again for anyone”, she said.

Actor Hannah Einbinder spoke out against the genocide in Gaza while accepting an award from the Human Rights Campaign, declaring:



“We have to look into the tearful eyes of the children of Palestine, orphaned by American bombs, and say: Never again is now. Never again for… pic.twitter.com/Kzy5JhCvPX — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) March 31, 2025

Latest Update from Gaza

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces continue their massacre and genocide of Palestinians even as they were celebrating Eid al Fitr.

According to the Health Ministry Gaza, at least 80 have been killed and 305 others injured in Israeli attacks across the enclave in the past 48 hours.

The update included 53 killings and 189 injuries from the first day of Eid al-Fitr Sunday March 30, 2025, the ministry said.

The death toll and injuries since March 18, 2025 when Israel broke the ceasefire has reached 1,001 killed and 2,359 wounded, the statement published on Telegram said.

Israeli forces also conducted raids across the occupied West Bank, including Nablus, Tammun, Qabatiya, Husan, Tulkarem and Nur Shams.

