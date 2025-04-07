Developed: Spherical robot to conduct exploration in any remote area

Monday April 7, 2025 0:11 AM , Technology Desk

[Image: Izhevsk State University]

Moscow: Scientists at Russian Izhevsk State Technical University have developed the first prototype of a sphere robot, which uses a combined principle for movement.

A compact drone equipped with a camera, the Russian spherical robot is made for intelligence purposes and can move on almost any surface, including water, according to news agency WAM.

The device, also called as robot balloon, can be controlled like a drone, or it can be programmed to perform a task on its own.

Simple and Easy to Control

The developers experimented with different ways to set the ball in motion, identified the most effective ones and combined them into one hybrid device.

"The design of the combined spherical robot that we have obtained is very simple and easy to control. Its technical characteristics will depend on the specific tasks that we will be assigned", Yuri Karavaev, Professor of the Department of Mechatronic Systems at Izhevsk State Technical University, said.

"We can make remote controls for the required distance, change the maneuverability, size, weight, degree of autonomy. The payload is placed inside the sphere, and its mass is used to propel the robot", he added.

"The prototype we are testing has a mass of 200-300 grams and a diameter of 12 cm. It can carry similar equipment in weight and move at speeds up to 1m/s," he said.

The design of the larger version of the robot will allow it to carry a payload of greater mass than its own, the university said.

The cost of its production is about 3-5 thousand rubles.

