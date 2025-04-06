Developed: 'WUJI' Microprocessor barely a few atomic layers thick

A team of Chinese researchers has developed a semiconductor microprocessor, named WUJI, which is just a few atomic layers thick

Sunday April 6, 2025

Shanghai: A team of Chinese researchers has developed a semiconductor microprocessor, named WUJI, which is just a few atomic layers thick.

Free, Open Source

The WUJI is a 32-bit RISC-V processor based on 2-dimensional semiconductors. RISC-V is an architecture known for being free and open-source, and for its design flexibility and low power consumption, according to news agency WAM.

The microprocessor has 5,900 transistors and a complete standard cell library containing 25 types of logic units, and can perform addition and subtraction operations on up to 4.2 billion data points, allowing for the programming of up to 1 billion instructions, according to Zhou Peng at Fudan University.

2D Logic Circuits

The 2D logic circuits have been designed in alignment with advances in silicon integrated circuits, as has an optimised process flow, according to the study, the details of which were published in Nature this week.

The research team leveraged innovative AI algorithms to enable precise control from material-growth to integration processes, said Zhou, the paper's corresponding author.

The team's approach to manufacturing and design has successfully tackled the major challenges of wafer-scale integration for 2D circuits, resulting in a groundbreaking microprocessor prototype that demonstrates the vast potential of 2D integrated-circuit technology beyond the standard silicon, according to the researchers.

