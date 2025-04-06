Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 gets President’s nod, AIMPLB announces stir

Sunday April 6, 2025 12:24 PM , ummid.com News Network

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu Saturday April 05, 2025 signed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2025 even as All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) announced nationwide protest.

President Murmu Saturday also signed the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill 2025.

The Waqf Amendment Bill, renamed as “Unified Waqf Management Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development Bill” or UMEED Bill, was passed by the Parliament after fierce debates.

The BJP and its allies together have a majority in both the houses of the Indian Parliament. As a result the Waqf Bill was first passed by Lok Sabha - the Lower House of the Indian Parliament, with a vote result of 288/232 on Wednesday April 02, 2025.

After Lok Sabha, the Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha – the Upper House of the Indian Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on Thursday April 03, 2025 with 128 MPs voting in favour and 95 against.

After the Presidential approval the Bill has now become a law.

Interestingly, President Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 even as its constitutionality has been challenged by the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM in the Supreme Court of India.

Muslim Panel Announces Protest

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has announced it would lead a nationwide protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, in coordination with all religious, community-based and social organizations.

“The protest would continue until the legislation was fully repealed”, the Muslim panel said.

The board reassured the Muslim community of India that there was no need for despair or disappointment.

“The leadership will not shy away from any sacrifice in this cause and, along with all justice-seeking forces in the country, will initiate a strong movement within the constitutional framework against these “oppressive amendments”, the AIMPLB said.

The Muslim panel also criticized National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents such as the JD(U), TDP and the LJP (Ramvilas) for backing the controversial bill in the Parliament.

“The support extended by certain parties to the BJP’s communal agenda had fully exposed their so-called secular façade”, the Muslim panel said.

(With inputs from PTI)

