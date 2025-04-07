Kratika Kaushal tops AMU 12th Board Exam 2025

Monday April 7, 2025 10:37 AM , Education Desk

AMU 12th Result 2025: Class XII result of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Board was announced Friday April 05, 2025.

Kratika Kaushal, a student of Senior Secondary School (Girls) in the Science stream secured top position in the Senior Secondary School Certificate (Part-II) Examination (Class XII Board Examinations) of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for the session 2024-25.

She secured 493/500 marks.

Rimsha Zafar Khan (491/500), from AMU Girls School and Zoya Bashir (490/500) of Senior Secondary School Girls, both from Humanities stream are at second and third position.

The top three positions have been bagged by girls in the overall list of Science, Commerce & Humanities students.

Stream-wise toppers

Among the Science stream, the top three students are Kratika Kaushal who leads the list followed by Arhama Fatima of Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Syed Ayaan Raza of Sayyid Hamid Senior Secondary School (Boys), both secured 488/500 marks. Ifra Khabeer of Senior Secondary School (Girls) secured 485/500 marks.

In the commerce stream, Ayesha Sidra with 478/500 marks of Senior Secondary School (Girls) leads the list followed by Yashika of Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Dushyant Sharma of STS School, both securing 475/500 marks. Nahid Rizwan of Senior Secondary School (Girls) and Ashray Varshney of STS School, both secured 466/500 marks.

In the Humanities Stream, Rimsha Zafar Khan tops the list followed by Zoya Bashir. Vibha Balyan of Senior Secondary School is at third spot with 489/500 marks.

Students Hailed

AMU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Naima Khatoon congratulated the students hailing their remarkable achievement as a reflection of their unwavering dedication, disciplined effort, and resilience. She wished them continued success in all their future endeavors.

Director, Directorate of School Education, Prof. Asfar Ali Khan lauding the efforts of the students encouraged them to carry with them the same commitment and enthusiasm that brought them this far. He stated that the journey ahead is full of opportunities and urged students to embrace them with confidence and courage.

Controller of Examinations, Dr. Mujibullah Zuberi apprised that total 3091 students including 1386 girls and 1705 boys appeared in the Class XII Board examinations of 2024-25. Congratulating the students, he mentioned that the success of the students is the culmination of their hard work, discipline, and determination. He wished them success in all their future endeavours.

