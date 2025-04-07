Trump's latest move takes total U.S. tariff on China to 94%

U.S. President Donald Trump announced 50% additional tariff on Chinese exports to U.S. taking the overall duties on Chinese goods to all time high of 94%

Tuesday April 8, 2025 0:03 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Representative image created with the help of Grok]

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump announced 50% additional tariff on Chinese exports to U.S. taking the overall duties on Chinese goods to all time high of 94%.

Trump had on April 02 announced a punishing tariff of 34% on China – the maximum imposed on any country. That meant the Chinese export to U.S. will have a total duty of 54% - 20% existing and 34% new, from April 09, 2025.

However, days after China announced a tit-for-tat tariff of 34% on U.S. goods, Trump announced 50% additional tariff on all Chinese goods entering the United States, taking the total to 94%.

While announcing the new tariff, Trump gave his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a 24-hour time to roll-back or "withdraw" the additional tariff he has imposed against the US, failing which, Chinese goods will face this revised 94 per cent tariff in total, the White House said.

"If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th", Trump said.

"Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately", the U.S. President added.

China had earlier indicated it will not bow down to Trump’s “blackmailing” and “pressure” tactics has not responded to the U.S. President’s latest move.

Trump latest announcement has escalated the tariff war between the two countries which will bound to have an adverse impact on global economy.

Meanwhile, stock markets in the United States Monday opened sharply lower after indices across Asia and Europe plunged as the shockwaves from Trump’s tariffs continue to be felt globally.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.