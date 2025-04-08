Watch: Israel bombs tent housing Journalists, burns them alive

Tuesday April 8, 2025 10:27 AM , ummid.com with inputs from Agencies

[Ahmed Mansour is one of the journalists burnt alive by the Israeli occupation forces]

Gaza Strip: Israeli occupation force Monday April 07, 2025 forces bombed a tent housing Palestinian journalists, killing two and wounding nine others while burning them alive.

Nine journalists injured in the attack near Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza are Ahmed Mansour, Hassan Eslaih, Ahmed Al-Agha, Mohammad Fayek, Abdallah Al-Attar, Ihab Al-Bardini, Mahmoud Awad, Majed Qdeih, and Ali Eslaih, according to Quds News Network.

Again! Israel burns journalists alive. pic.twitter.com/HuH2LBI9A9 — ‏Martyrs of Gaza (@GazaMartyrs) April 7, 2025

At least two of the wounded journalists are in critical condition, one of them with severe burns and the other with a head injury from shrapnel.

In a disturbing footage circulating on social media, journalist Ahmed Mansout can be seen consumed by fire as people and rescue workers tried desperately to put it out. Mansour is a father and a journalist for Palestine Today.

