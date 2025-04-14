Karnataka Caste Census: Muslims Single Largest Community

The Socioeconomic Educational Survey (SES) data 2015 from Karnataka has revealed that Muslims make up the single largest community

Monday April 14, 2025 9:55 PM , Syed Ali Mujtaba

Bengaluru: The Socioeconomic Educational Survey (SES) data 2015 from Karnataka has revealed that Muslims make up the single largest community, having a population of 18.08% or a headcount of 76,76,247 persons.

The caste census report is submitted to the Karnataka government. The state cabinet will have a detailed discussion at a special meeting on April 17.

Karnataka Caste Census Data

The report has recommended increasing the reservation to Muslim castes from the existing 4% to 8%, sources have revealed.

The Karnataka government conducted a survey that included a total of 5.98 crore citizens. Of them, the survey has found 4.18 crore, or 70% per cent belong to the various Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories.

The report finds Scheduled Castes (SCs) to be 1.09 crore, and Scheduled Tribes (STs) 42.81 lacs. They together make up 25 % but are not one bloc.

There were 167 castes surveyed in Karnataka, including Badagas, the smallest with only 32 members. Vokkaligas make up 10.31% (61.68 lac), Lingayats constitute 11.09% (66.35 lac). The population of Brahmins, traditionally on top of the caste hierarchy, is 17,83,427 (2.98%) and is at the 10th spot.

Karnataka Caste Census Recommendation

The report suggests that there could be a significant reshaping of the reservation structure in Karnataka.

The report has proposed to increase the total quota beyond 75% in Karnataka.

As far as Muslims, they currently enjoy a 4% reservation under the 2B category. If the recommendation of the report is going to be accepted, Muslims would be entitled to an 8% quota.

The key recommendation of the report is, the OBC reservation should be raised from 31% to 51%.

The report has recommended that the SC community may have a 24.1% reservation. The STs may get 9.95% reservation, the Vokkaligas 7%, and the Lingayats 8% reservation.

New Category

The report has identified a newly created Category 1A, which includes communities like Golla, Uppara, Mogaveera, and Koli, and has recommended a 12% reservation for them.

The category 2A communities, such as Madivala and Ediga, are recommended to have a 10% reservation.

The Karnataka caste census was first commissioned by Siddaramaiah during his earlier term as Chief Minister in 2014. Although the survey was completed in 2016, the BJP government has blocked its release.

The final report was prepared under the Backward Classes Commission Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde. He has submitted the report to the present government on February 29, 2024.

Sources indicate the caste census spans over 46 volumes, along with data submitted in digital format.

The release of the caste census report has stirred a political debate in Karnataka. The major communities like Lingayats and Vokkaligas have raised concerns over their representation in the caste census report.

The coming days in Karnataka are likely to witness an intense political debate over the caste census report. Nonetheless, the Congress government is preparing to take a decisive call on the recommendations made by the commission conducting the caste census. This may be despite the fact of intense opposition by the BJP.

[The writer, Syed Ali Mujtaba, is a journalist based in Chennai. He can be contacted at syedalimujtaba2007@gmail.com]

