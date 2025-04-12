Trump’s Latest: Phones, Computers Exempted from New Tariffs

Washington: In another U-turn, White House Saturday April 12, 2025 announced to exempt smartphones, computers and related items entering the United States from Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The latest U.S. tariff announcement came two days after Trump declared 90-day pause on the new tariffs, except 10% base tariff, he had announced on April 02, 2025 .

The White House in a latest notification said smartphones, computers, semiconductors, solar cells, memories and other related items will be exempted from the 10% base tariff till further order.

Interestingly, the exemption of 10% base tariff on the listed goods also applies to imports from China.

This is in contrast to 90-day paus on the new tariffs announced by Trump on Thursday which does not apply to China.

Trump had imposed 145% levy on all goods imported from China to the United States. As per the latest move, however, smartphones, computers, semiconductors, solar cells and memories even if are imported from China will be exempted from the new tariffs.

The exemption applies to products entering the US or removed from warehouses as early as April 5, according to the notice issued by the US Customs and Border Protection.

The decision will help tech giants like Apple, which make iPhones and other products in China.

Interestingly, Trump's tariffs had sparked such a panic that Apple airlifted 1.5 million iPhones from India in March last week to beat the new duties.

Meanwhile, China has vowed to fight what it called unilateral bullying by the United States.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be concluded within the tariff-pause period of 90 days fixed by the Donald Trump administration, according to official sources.



