"Oscars of Science" Awards 2025 Announced

The Breakthrough Prize Foundation Saturday April 05, 2025 announced the winners of the 2025 Breakthrough Prizes, popularly known as 'Oscars of Science'

Sunday April 6, 2025 2:54 PM , ummid.com News Network

Los Angeles: The Breakthrough Prize Foundation Saturday April 05, 2025 announced the winners of the 2025 Breakthrough Prizes, popularly known as 'Oscars of Science'.

The Breakthrough Prizes honor scientists driving remarkable discoveries in gene editing, human diseases, the fundamental particles of the Universe and its underlying mathematical principles.

Awards worth $18.75 million

Six Breakthrough Prizes of $3 million each were awarded in Life Sciences, Fundamental Physics, and Mathematics.

In addition, the foundation announced eight early-career physicists and mathematicians are sharing six $100,000 New Horizons Prizes.

Three women mathematicians recently completing PhDs are each receiving a $50,000 Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize.

This year's prize money totals $18.75 million, bringing the amount conferred over the 14 years of the Breakthrough Prize to more than $326 million.

Breakthrough Prize Winners

1. Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences

Daniel J. Drucker, Joel Habener, Jens Juul Holst, Lotte Bjerre Knudsen and Svetlana Mojsov shared the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences.

The five scientists' complementary contributions – from basic hormone discovery through physiological understanding to pharmaceutical development – have led to highly effective drugs for diabetes and obesity, ushering in a new era of GLP-1 medicines for cardiometabolic disorders.

Their breakthroughs include:

The discovery of the gene encoding the GLP-1 hormone

The synthesis, isolation and characterization of the hormone's biologically active forms

The demonstration that it is produced in the gut and stimulates insulin production

Elucidation of its broader physiological roles, including control of appetite and energy homeostasis

The development of a more stable version of the hormone that continues to act in the body for days rather than hours; and its translation into a new class of drugs that is transforming the treatment of metabolic diseases affecting hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

This year's Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences have also been awarded to Stephen L. Hauser and Alberto Ascherio share the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences - the two researchers have transformed the understanding and treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS), and David R. Liu for developing two powerful, widely used gene-editing technologies.

2. Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics

The Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics is awarded to thousands of researchers from more than 70 countries representing four experimental collaborations at CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) – ATLAS, CMS, ALICE and LHCb.

The $3 million prize is allocated to ATLAS ($1 million); CMS ($1 million), ALICE ($500,000) and LHCb ($500,000), in recognition of 13,508 co-authors of publications based on LHC Run-2 data released between 2015 and July 15, 2024. [ATLAS – 5,345 researchers; CMS – 4,550; ALICE – 1,869; LHCb – 1,744].

3. Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics

Dennis Gaitsgory won the Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics for his central role in the proof of the geometric Langlands conjecture. The Langlands program is a broad research program spanning several fields of mathematics.

The Langlands program is a broad research program spanning several fields of mathematics. It grew out of a series of conjectures proposing precise connections between seemingly disparate mathematical concepts.

Special Breakthrough Prizes

In addition to above, Special Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics is awarded to Gerard 't Hooft, one of the world's most pre-eminent theoretical physicists.

New Horizons in Physics Prizes have been awarded to Waseem Bakr in Atomic Physics, Jeongwan Haah in Computer Science and Sebastiaan Haffert, Rebecca Jensen-Clem and Maaike van Kooten in Astronomy.

New Horizons in Mathematics Prizes have been awarded to Ewain Gwynne, John Pardon and Sam Raskin.

The Maryam Mirzakhani New Frontiers Prize is awarded to outstanding women Mathematicians who have recently completed their PhDs. The award went to Si Ying Lee, Rajula Srivastava and Ewin Tang.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language To Read in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic.