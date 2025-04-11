Apple transported 1.5 mn iPhones from India to U.S. in March

Mumbai: Smartphone major Apple transported 600 tons or 1.5 million iPhones in 5 aero planes from India to the United States in March to beat Donald Trump's tariffs.

Donald Trump on April 02, 2025 announced a base tariff of 10% on all goods entering the United States, and varying duties on different countries, including 26% on India and a whopping 125% on China.

The Trump's tariffs were bound to increase the prices of all imported goods, including iPhones. And, to beat the newly imposed tariffs, Apple transported five planes full of iPhones and other products from India to the US in just three days during the final week of March, The Times of India reported citing a senior Indian officials.

Interestingly, Trump, in a surprising U-turn Thursday, announced a 90-day pause on the "reciprocal tariffs" except the 10% base tariff. The pause however does not apply to China where Apple has its main and largest manufacturing plant.

How Apple 'airlifted' 1.5 mn phones from India to U.S.

Apple lobbied Indian airport authorities to reduce to 06 hours the time needed to clear customs at the Chennai airport, down from 30 hours, news agency Reuters reported citing sources.

The so-called "green corridor" arrangement at the airport in the Indian manufacturing hub emulated a model Apple uses at some airports in China, the source said.

The packaged weight of an iPhone 14 and its charging cable come to about 350 grams (12.35 oz), Reuters measurements show, implying the total cargo of 600 tons comprised about 1.5 million iPhones, after accounting for some packaging weight.

Apple Plants in India

Apple has been assembling smartphones in India through contract manufacturers - Hon Hai Precision (Foxconn), Tata Electronics (formerly Wistron) and Pegatron, since 2017. Apple started assembling entry-level or legacy handsets. This changed in 2021-22 when it started assembling the iPhone 14 models in India.

Foxconn assembles a significant portion of iPhones in India, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models at its Sriperumbudur plant in Tamil Nadu.

Tata Electronics acquired Wistron's plant in Karnataka and also has a 60% stake in Pegatron's assembly line in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

In 2024, Apple had exported iPhones worth INR 1.08 trillion (US$12.8 billion) from India. This was a new record and marked a 42% year-on-year growth.

Meanwhile, the tariff war between the U.S. and China escalated further after China in a tit for tat response announced 125% tariffs on all U.S. goods.

At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the European Union to join hands with Beijing in resisting "unilateral bullying" by the United States.

