NEET UG 2025 City Information, Admit Card Soon

Tuesday April 15, 2025 0:03 AM , Ahmed Abdullah Faizee

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the City Information and Admit Cards of the candidates who have registered for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) NEET UG 2025.

As per the notification released by NTA, NEET UG 2025 will be held on Sunday May 04, 2025.

The online application for NEET UG 2025 started on February 07, 2025 for admission in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS and other medical, paramedial and pharmacy courses. The last date of application was March 07, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

NEET UG 2025 City Information

The list of cities where NEET UG 2025 will be held has been already included in the Information Bulletin.

Before releasing the NEET UG admit card, the NTA releases City Information for all registered candidates.

The City Information gives the details of the exam centre city allotted to a candidate. NEET City Information is published so that registered candidates know before hand the city location of their exam centre.

Though the NTA has not confirmed exact date and time to release the City Information Slip, it should be released on the official website soon.

NEET UG 2025 Admit Card

Candidates should note that City Information is not Admit Card. Admit Card is a separate document which a candidate must carry while appearing for the NEET UG medical entrance test.

"No candidate will be allowed to appear at the Examination Centre, on the Date and Timing other than that allotted to him/her in his / her Admit Card", the NEET UG Information Bulletin said.

The NTA does not confirm beforehand the date and time to release the admit card. However, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards and hall tickets about a week before the exam date i.e. May 04, 2025.

Candidates should also note that no Admit Card willl be issued to the candidates whose applications are found to be incomplete for any reasons (including indistinct/ doubtful photographs/unsigned applications) or who do not fulfill the eligibility criteria for the examination, the NTA said.

Once released the NEET UG 2025 City Information Slip and Admit card will be able to download from "neet.nta.nic.in".

