KCET 2025 Answer Key Released, Result Soon

Saturday April 19, 2025 11:33 PM , ummid.com News Network

Karnataka UGCET 2025 Result: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has published the Provisional Answer Key of UGCET 2025, also known as KCET 2025, and is set to release the result soon.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 or Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2025) was conducted as per the following schedule.

Wednesday April 16, 2025: Physics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Chemistry paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 16, 2025.

Thursday April 17, 2025: Mathematics paper was held in the morning shift 10:30 am to 11:50 am and Biology paper was held in the afternoon shift 02:30 pm to 03:50 pm on April 17, 2025. All papers were of 60 marks each.

Tuesday April 15, 2025: The Kannada language test for Horanadu and Gadinadu students was held from 10:30 am to 11:30 am. The paper was of 50 marks.

KCET 2025 Answer Key

After successfully conducting the UGCET 2025 entrance exams, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the Answer Key on April 18, 2025.

The KCET 2025 answer keys released are subjectwise - Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics.

The candidates should also note that the KCET answer keys released by the KEA are provisional.Accordingly, candidates can challenge and raise objections, if any using the link provided on the official website "cetonline.karnataka.gov.in".

The KEA said if the candidates find any error, they can challenge the KCET 2025 Answer Key till April 22, 2025 till 05:00 PM.

The KEA has made available separate links on its website to check the Karnataka UGCET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and to challenge or raise objections on it.

KCET 2025 Result Date

The KEA has not officially confirmed exact date and time to release the KCET 2025 result. But, as it has fixed April 22, 2025 as the last date to challenge the KCET Answer Key, the result can be released any time after this date.

Candidates should also note that before declaring the KCET result, the KEA will publish Final Answer Key of the entrance exam.

The Karnataka UGCET 2025 result will be based on the final answer key.

The Karnataka UGCET or Undergraduate Common Entrance Test is held for admission in First Year Degree courses in Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy, Architect, Agriculturs and others.

